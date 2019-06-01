Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intermolecular Inc    IMI

INTERMOLECULAR INC

(IMI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INTERMOLECULAR INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Intermolecular, Inc. - IMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/01/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Intermolecular, Inc. (NasdaqGS: IMI) to a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Intermolecular will receive only $1.20 in cash for each share of Intermolecular that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-imi/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERMOLECULAR INC
05:25pINTERMOLECULAR INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
05/15WEISSLAW LLP : Investigates Intermolecular, Inc. Acquisition
PR
05/15NEWS ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Announced Buyout
PR
05/14INTERMOLECULAR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/14INTERMOLECULAR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
05/14INTERMOLECULAR INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
05/14INTERMOLECULAR : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
05/07INTERMOLECULAR : Merck signs definitive agreement to acquire Intermolecular for ..
AQ
05/06Germany's Merck to Buy Intermolecular for $62 Million in All-Cash Deal
DJ
05/06INTERMOLECULAR INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, F..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 34,3 M
EBIT 2019 -3,52 M
Net income 2019 -4,60 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,31x
Capitalization 58,2 M
Chart INTERMOLECULAR INC
Duration : Period :
Intermolecular Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERMOLECULAR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,20 $
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian F. Kramer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth H. Traub Chairman
Milind Weling Senior Vice President-Programs & Operations
Bill Roeschlein CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Karl Littau Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERMOLECULAR INC15.84%58
INTEL CORPORATION-4.69%197 167
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 738
BROADCOM INC-1.04%99 611
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.58%97 864
NVIDIA CORPORATION1.47%82 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About