INTERMOLECULAR INC

INTERMOLECULAR INC

(IMI)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intermolecular : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

08/08/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermolecular, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMI), the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation, today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results
Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $4.6 million, a decrease of 31% from $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2019, and a decrease of 53% from $9.8 million in the same period a year ago. Program revenue was $4.5 million, a 30% decrease from $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, and a 52% decrease from $9.4 million in the same period a year ago.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.2 million (69% of total revenue), a 34% decrease from $4.8 million (73% of total revenue) in the first quarter of 2019, and a 54% decrease from $6.9 million (71% of total revenue) in the same period a year ago.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $8.7 million, an 18% increase from $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 30% compared to $6.7 million in the same period a year ago.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $(5.3) million, or $(0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(2.3) million, or $(0.05) per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2019, and compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share in the same period a year ago.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $(4.9) million, or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(1.8) million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2019, and compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share in the same period a year ago. 

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $(4.6) million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $(1.3) million in the first quarter of 2019 and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million in the same period a year ago. 

Cash and investments totaled $23.9 million at the end of second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $3.5 million compared to $27.4 million at the end of first quarter of 2019. The company had no debt as of June 30, 2019.   

Intermolecular reports revenue, cost of revenue, gross margin, operating income (loss), net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and additionally on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures, as well as a description of the items excluded from the non-GAAP measures, is included in the financial statements portion of this press release. Please refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss" below.

Agreement and Plan of Merger
Intermolecular will not hold an earnings call, nor provide forward guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, due to the previously announced proposed acquisition of Intermolecular by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

About Intermolecular, Inc.
Intermolecular® is the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation. Advanced materials are at the core of innovation in the 21st century for a wide range of industries including semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive and aerospace. With its substantial materials expertise, accelerated learning and experimentation platform, and information and analytics infrastructure, Intermolecular has a ten-year track record helping leading companies accelerate and de-risk materials innovation. Learn more at www.intermolecular.com.

"Intermolecular" and the Intermolecular logo are registered trademarks; all rights reserved.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the financial data presented on a GAAP basis, we also disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, do not serve as an alternative to GAAP and may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial information disclosed by other companies. These results should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. We believe that our non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations because the non-GAAP measures exclude charges that management considers to be outside of Intermolecular's core operating results. We believe that the non-GAAP measures of revenue, cost of net revenue, gross profit, gross margin, operating (loss) income, net (loss) income, Adjusted EBITDA, earnings per share and net (loss) income per share, viewed in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective and a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures to review and assess financial performance, to determine executive officer incentive compensation and to plan and forecast performance in future periods.

Investor Contact
Bill Roeschlein
Intermolecular, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer
bill.roeschlein@intermolecular.com
(408) 582-5415

 

Intermolecular, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts, Unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenue:
















Program revenue


$

4,485



$

9,365



$

10,870



$

18,621

Licensing and royalty revenue



133




437




399




856

Total revenue



4,618




9,802




11,269




19,477

Cost of revenue:
















Cost of program revenue



1,437




2,856




3,255




6,231

Cost of licensing and royalty revenue






3







4

Total cost of revenue



1,437




2,859




3,255




6,235

Gross profit



3,181




6,943




8,014




13,242

Operating expenses:
















Research and development



4,216




4,056




8,362




8,087

Sales and marketing



974




858




1,864




1,654

General and administrative



3,494




1,748




5,832




4,034

Total operating expenses



8,684




6,662




16,058




13,775

Income (loss) from operations



(5,503)




281




(8,044)




(533)

Other income (expenses), net
















Interest income (expense), net



172




140




355




245

Other income (expense), net



(3)




75




93




162

Total other income (expense), net



169




215




448




407

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



(5,334)




496




(7,596)




(126)

Provision for income taxes



-




-




-




1

Net income (loss)


$

(5,334)



$

496



$

(7,596)



$

(127)

Earnings (loss) per share:
















Basic


$

(0.11)



$

0.01



$

(0.15)



$

(0.00)

Diluted


$

(0.11)



$

0.01



$

(0.15)



$

(0.00)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:
















Basic



49,758,224




49,672,739




49,757,917




49,627,584

Diluted



49,758,224




50,059,639




49,757,917




49,627,584

 

Intermolecular, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, Unaudited)




As of June 30, 2019



As of December 31, 2018

ASSETS








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents


$

2,160



$

8,351

Short-term investments



21,753




22,098

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments



23,913




30,449

Accounts receivable



1,941




3,349

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,004




936

Total current assets



26,858




34,734

Materials inventory



2,375




2,638

Property and equipment, net



2,809




3,432

Intangible assets, net



1,892




2,075

Right-of-use lease assets - operating



10,841




Other assets



503




514

Total assets


$

45,278



$

43,393









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable


$

112



$

760

Accrued liabilities



1,592




1,234

Accrued compensation and employee benefits



1,984




3,431

Current portion of lease obligation - operating



1,816




Deferred revenue



159




917

Total current liabilities



5,663




6,342

Deferred rent






2,667

Long term lease obligation - operating



11,832




Total liabilities



17,495




9,009

Stockholders' equity:








Common stock



50




50

Additional paid-in capital



216,974




216,034

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



28




(27)

Accumulated deficit



(189,269)




(181,673)

Total stockholders' equity



27,783




34,384

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

45,278



$

43,393

 

Intermolecular, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands, Unaudited)




Six Months Ended June 30,



2019



2018

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net loss


$

(7,596)



$

(127)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:








Depreciation, amortization and accretion



1,123




2,693

Amortization expense - Right of use lease assets operating



787




Stock-based compensation



935




482

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



2




Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable



1,408




4,074

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(57)




393

Materials inventory



291




(134)

Accounts payable



(520)




(750)

Accrued and other liabilities



(1,634)




(67)

Deferred revenue



(759)




(633)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(6,020)




5,931

Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchase of investments



(13,804)




(19,367)

Redemption of investments



14,202




12,010

Purchase of property and equipment



(574)




(489)

Net cash used in investing activities



(176)




(7,846)

Cash flows from financing activities:








Proceeds from exercise of common stock options



5




172

Net cash provided by financing activities



5




172

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(6,191)




(1,743)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



8,351




6,090

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$

2,160



$

4,347

 

Intermolecular, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, Unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2019



2018



2019



2018


GAAP cost of net revenue


$

1,437



$

2,859



$

3,255



$

6,235


Stock-based compensation expense (a)



(36)




(39)




(81)




(92)


Non-GAAP cost of net revenue


$

1,401



$

2,820



$

3,174



$

6,143


GAAP gross profit


$

3,181



$

6,943



$

8,014



$

13,242


Stock-based compensation expense (a)



36




39




81




92


Non-GAAP gross profit


$

3,217



$

6,982



$

8,095



$

13,334


As a percentage of net revenue:

















GAAP gross margin



68.9

%



70.8

%



71.1

%



68.0

%

Non-GAAP gross margin



69.7

%



71.2

%



71.8

%



68.5

%

GAAP operating income (loss)


$

(5,503)



$

281



$

(8,044)



$

(533)


Stock-based compensation expense (a):

















- Cost of net revenue



36




39




81




92


- Research and development



120




59




233




114


- Sales and marketing



57




21




110




51


- General and administrative



259




93




511




225


Non-GAAP operating income (loss)


$

(5,031)



$

493



$

(7,109)



$

(51)



















GAAP net income (loss)


$

(5,334)



$

496



$

(7,596)



$

(127)


Stock-based compensation expense (a)



472




212




935




482


Non-GAAP net income (loss)


$

(4,862)



$

708



$

(6,661)



$

355



















GAAP net income (loss)


$

(5,334)



$

496



$

(7,596)



$

(127)


Interest (income) expense, net



(172)




(140)




(355)




(245)


Provision for taxes












1


Depreciation, amortization, impairments and accretion



458




1,270




1,123




2,693


Stock-based compensation expense (a)



472




212




935




482


Adjusted EBITDA


$

(4,576)



$

1,838



$

(5,893)



$

2,804



















Shares used in computing basic and diluted earnings per share:

















Basic



49,758,224




49,672,739




49,757,917




49,627,584


Diluted



49,758,224




50,059,639




49,757,917




49,627,584


GAAP earnings (loss) per share:

















Basic


$

(0.11)



$

0.01



$

(0.15)



$

(0.00)


Diluted


$

(0.11)



$

0.01



$

(0.15)



$

(0.00)


Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share:

















Basic


$

(0.10)



$

0.01



$

(0.13)



$

0.01


Diluted


$

(0.10)



$

0.01



$

(0.13)



$

0.01




(a)

Stock-based compensation reflects expense recorded relating to stock-based awards. The Company excludes this item when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company, as management believes this provides it a meaningful understanding of its core operating performance.

 

Intermolecular Logo (PRNewsfoto/Intermolecular, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermolecular-reports-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300899032.html

SOURCE Intermolecular, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
