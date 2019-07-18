Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intermolecular Inc    IMI

INTERMOLECULAR INC

(IMI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intermolecular Stockholders Agree to Merck KGaA Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 04:26am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Merck KGaA said Thursday that Intermolecular stockholders have approved the acquisition by the German company.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half, Merck said.

The pharmaceutical company agreed to acquire Intermolecular in May through a subsidiary for $1.20 per share in an all-cash transaction, which represented an equity value of around $62 million.

Merck will acquire Intermolecular through its subsidiary EMD Group Holding II, Inc.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERMOLECULAR INC 0.00% 1.17 Delayed Quote.15.84%
MERCK AND COMPANY 0.40% 81.92 Delayed Quote.7.21%
MERCK KGAA AG 1.49% 94.06 Delayed Quote.3.00%
MERCK KGAA(ADR) 0.14% 20.74 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
PROCTER & GAMBLE HEALTH LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERMOLECULAR INC
04:26aIntermolecular Stockholders Agree to Merck KGaA Acquisition
DJ
07/17INTERMOLECULAR INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other ..
AQ
07/17INTERMOLECULAR : Stockholders Approve Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's Proposed ..
PR
07/02INTERMOLECULAR INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
06/01INTERMOLECULAR INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
05/15WEISSLAW LLP : Investigates Intermolecular, Inc. Acquisition
PR
05/15NEWS ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Announced Buyout
PR
05/14INTERMOLECULAR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/14INTERMOLECULAR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
05/14INTERMOLECULAR INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34,3 M
EBIT 2019 -3,52 M
Net income 2019 -4,60 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,70x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 58,2 M
Chart INTERMOLECULAR INC
Duration : Period :
Intermolecular Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERMOLECULAR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,20  $
Last Close Price 1,17  $
Spread / Highest target 2,56%
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian F. Kramer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth H. Traub Chairman
Milind Weling Senior Vice President-Programs & Operations
Bill Roeschlein CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Karl Littau Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERMOLECULAR INC15.84%58
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES83.37%0
MICRON TECHNOLOGY35.71%0
NVIDIA CORPORATION27.12%0
INTEL CORPORATION4.77%0
QUALCOMM32.96%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About