Intermolecular Stockholders Agree to Merck KGaA Acquisition

By Anthony Shevlin



Merck KGaA said Thursday that Intermolecular stockholders have approved the acquisition by the German company.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half, Merck said.

The pharmaceutical company agreed to acquire Intermolecular in May through a subsidiary for $1.20 per share in an all-cash transaction, which represented an equity value of around $62 million.

Merck will acquire Intermolecular through its subsidiary EMD Group Holding II, Inc.

