INTERMOLECULAR INC

(IMI)
  Report  
Intermolecular to Lead Session on 3D XPoint: Current Implementations and Future Trends at Flash Memory Summit 2019

08/01/2019 | 08:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMI), the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation, today announced Intermolecular Senior Vice President of Programs and Operations Milind Weling, will be leading a special session, 3D XPoint: Current Implementations and Future Trends within the New Memory Technologies track at the Flash Memory Summit 2019. In this session, industry experts will discuss the 3D XPoint technology, market trends and the future effects this technology will bring to the industry.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
Who: Milind Weling, senior vice president of Programs and Operations 
Where: Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA.  
What: Technical session with discussions surrounding 3D XPoint technology

Weling will lead the discussion with presentations from MKW Ventures, Objective Analysis, Intel, MemVerge and Silicon Motion. Speakers and topics can be viewed here.

About Intermolecular, Inc.
Intermolecular is the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation. Advanced materials are at the core of innovation in the 21st century for a wide range of industries including semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive and aerospace. With its substantial materials expertise, accelerated learning and experimentation platform and customer-driven approach, Intermolecular has a decade of experience helping leading companies accelerate materials innovation. "Intermolecular" and the Intermolecular logo are registered trademarks; all rights reserved. Learn more at www.intermolecular.com or follow on Twitter at @IMIMaterials.

PRESS CONTACT: 
Tanis Communications, Inc.
Nicole Conley, +1 650-422-3156
nicole.conley@taniscomm.com

Intermolecular Logo (PRNewsfoto/Intermolecular, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermolecular-to-lead-session-on-3d-xpoint-current-implementations-and-future-trends-at-flash-memory-summit-2019-300894622.html

SOURCE Intermolecular, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
