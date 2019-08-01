Intermolecular to Lead Session on 3D XPoint: Current Implementations and Future Trends at Flash Memory Summit 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMI), the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation, today announced Intermolecular Senior Vice President of Programs and Operations Milind Weling, will be leading a special session, 3D XPoint: Current Implementations and Future Trends within the New Memory Technologies track at the Flash Memory Summit 2019. In this session, industry experts will discuss the 3D XPoint technology, market trends and the future effects this technology will bring to the industry.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

Who: Milind Weling, senior vice president of Programs and Operations

Where: Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA.

What: Technical session with discussions surrounding 3D XPoint technology

Weling will lead the discussion with presentations from MKW Ventures, Objective Analysis, Intel, MemVerge and Silicon Motion. Speakers and topics can be viewed here.

