Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Internap Corp    INAP

INTERNAP CORP

(INAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INAP Announces Multi-Year Expanded Bare Metal Environment for Multinational B2B Search Technology Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 07:55am EDT

Leading enterprise search and discovery firm values INAP’s high-performance infrastructure platforms and low-latency network services

INAP’s New York and Silicon Valley Data Centers chosen to expand bare metal footprint for its platinum service tier

RESTON, Va., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity, and a leading global search and discovery solution for websites and mobile apps, today announced an expansion of its bare metal environment. 

A customer as of 2018, the company continues to grow its footprint with INAP based on the service provider’s high-performance, scalable bare metal and network services, which will exclusively support the search and discovery firm’s premium service tier.  The hosted solution will be expanded at INAP’s flagship data centers in the New York and Silicon Valley metros, and will be added to INAP’s Dallas and Montreal data centers already supporting the customer’s mission.

“INAP is committed in its support of this customer’s impressive growth,” said Andrew Day, Chief Operating Officer of INAP. “Our high-performance platform and low-latency network is ideal use case for search and discovery technology, enabling a seamless end-to-end search and discovery solution.”

INAP’s bare metal platform is a single-tenant hosting solution built on the latest enterprise-grade hardware. API enabled services provide for rapid configuration and customization, empowering customers to deploy their applications efficiently as they bring partners online.

Each custom-configured or on-demand server also includes INAP Performance IP®. INAP’s route-optimized IP service automatically directs customers’ outbound traffic along the lowest-latency path. Globally, INAP’s Performance IP executes approximately 500 million route optimizations every day.

About INAP
Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with over 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP’s full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with data centers connected by a low-latency, high-capacity fiber network. INAP has over one million gross square feet in its portfolio, with approximately 600,000 square feet of sellable data center space. For more information, visit www.INAP.com.

Media Contacts:

Richard Ramlall, Chief Communications Officer:                  404.302.9982              
Clay Boothby:                                                                        202.595.4923

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNAP CORP
07:55aINAP Announces Multi-Year Expanded Bare Metal Environment for Multinational B..
GL
08/29INTERNAP : Leading Global Financial Institution Signs Multi-Year Renewal as Anch..
AQ
08/28INTERNAP : Leading Global Financial Institution Signs Multi-Year Renewal as Anch..
AQ
08/28Leading Global Financial Institution Signs Multi-Year Renewal as Anchor Tenan..
GL
08/27INTERNAP CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
08/27INAP Names Michael T. Sicoli President and CFO
GL
08/13Growing Telco Voxtell Improves Customer Experience with Ubersmith Subscriptio..
GL
08/08INTERNAP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
08/07INTERNAP : LOGIN INAP Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
08/06INTERNAP CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 294 M
EBIT 2019 -0,96 M
Net income 2019 -75,3 M
Debt 2019 674 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,71x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,90x
EV / Sales2019 2,49x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
Capitalization 55,9 M
Chart INTERNAP CORP
Duration : Period :
Internap Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNAP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,43  $
Last Close Price 2,20  $
Spread / Highest target 355%
Spread / Average Target 192%
Spread / Lowest Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter D. Aquino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary M. Pfeiffer Chairman
Andrew G. Day Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Keeley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Debora J. Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNAP CORP-46.99%56
ACCENTURE40.54%126 262
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.23%120 063
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES19.36%117 803
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.53%73 701
VMWARE, INC.3.14%57 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group