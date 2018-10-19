Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Internap Corp    INAP

INTERNAP CORP (INAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

INAP’s Highly Customized Solution for Global Leader in Application Network Delivery Goes Live in Seattle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 07:03pm CEST

Customer selected INAP’s Seattle Data Center for strategic secure location with customized private storage, enhanced security and room for expansion

INAP completes first phase meeting customer’s unique needs ahead of schedule

RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading provider of high-performance data center services including colocation, cloud, and network, today announced a completed custom build-out for a high-density colocation customer at INAP’s Seattle Data Center.

This global provider of networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, selected INAP based on its ability to provide a highly customized, flexible and scalable solution.

“INAP’s ability to strategically consult around this customer’s unique requirements was essential to completing a successful first phase of their needs,” said Corey Needles, SVP and General Manager of INAP US.  “We built a strong relationship with their team by paying close attention and proactively addressing all of their needs and concerns throughout this initial process.” 

One of the fastest growing cities in the country, Seattle is a technology and innovation hub in the Pacific Northwest. The region was recently named as one of the top five cities to start a business and has a booming aerospace industry. In addition, Seattle is home to one of the country’s most active container ports, directly tying the region by trade to the largest markets in Asia. The city also has some of the cheapest power in the country, making Seattle an affordable and in-demand destination for colocation.

About INAP

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading provider of high-performance data center services, including colocation, cloud and network. INAP partners with its customers, who range from the Fortune 500 to emerging start-ups, to create secure, scalable and reliable IT infrastructure solutions that meet the customer’s unique business requirements. INAP operates in 56, primarily Tier 3, data centers in 21 metropolitan markets and has 99 POPs around the world. INAP has over 1 million gross square feet in its portfolio, and approximately 600,000 square feet of sellable data center space. For more information, visit www.inap.com

Media Contacts:                                 
Richard Ramlall, VP IR & PR: 404.302.9982                               
Clay Boothby: 202.595.4923                               

INAP_Logo_Chrome.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNAP CORP
07:03pINAP’s Highly Customized Solution for Global Leader in Application Netw..
GL
03:17pINAP Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
10/18INTERNAP CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
10/18INTERNAP : INAP Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
09/17INTERNAP : INAP’s subsidiary iWeb Technologies Inc. Renews Multi-year Agre..
AQ
08/31INTERNAP CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
08/14INTERNAP : INAP and Sovrn Announce Global Expansion of Cloud Hosting Relationshi..
AQ
08/06INTERNAP : INAP and Colt Data Centre Services Announce Global Alliance
AQ
08/02INTERNAP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
08/02INTERNAP CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:17aPREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (10/19/2018) 
10/18Internap -14% after launching stock offering 
09/19Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (09/19/2018) 
09/19Internap +12.5% as SunTrust restarts at Buy 
08/03Internap Network Services Corporation (INAP) CEO Peter Aquino on Q2 2018 Resu.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 323 M
EBIT 2018 16,6 M
Net income 2018 -49,5 M
Debt 2018 637 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,69x
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 234 M
Chart INTERNAP CORP
Duration : Period :
Internap Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNAP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,4 $
Spread / Average Target 85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter D. Aquino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary M. Pfeiffer Chairman
James C. Keeley Chief Financial Officer
Debora J. Wilson Independent Director
Peter J. Rogers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNAP CORP-24.63%234
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.01%119 162
ACCENTURE3.16%100 085
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES44.79%98 628
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.08%62 519
VMWARE, INC.14.94%59 516
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.