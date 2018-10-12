Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  International Bancshares Corp    IBOC

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP (IBOC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

International Bancshares : DENNIS E. NIXON HONORED AS 2018 DISTINGUISHED BUSINESS LEADER BY TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF BUSINESS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 11:53pm CEST

Friday, October 12, 2018

DENNIS E. NIXON HONORED AS 2018 DISTINGUISHED BUSINESS LEADER BY TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF BUSINESS

Photo (from left to right): Texas Association of Business Chair AJ. Rodriguez, Ryan, LLC CEO G. Brint Ryan, IBC Bank Chairman & CEO Dennis E. Nixon, and Texas Association of Business President & CEO Judge Jeff Moseley

(OCT. 12, 2018) SAN ANTONIO- Today, the Texas Association of Business honored Dennis E. Nixon, CEO of International Bank of Commerce, Laredo, Texas and Chairman of International Bancshares Corporation,with the Distinguished Business Leader Award at a luncheon held at the Jack Guenther Pavilion at the Briscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio. This prestigious award is presented to executives who exhibit strong leadership skills, promote ethical business practices and contribute to the local community. Nixon joins a group of distinguished past recipients including Dick Cheney, Herb Kelleher, Ray Hunt, H. Ross Perot and T. Boone Pickens.

Nixon was chosen for the award because of his unwavering service to the community and dedication to IBC Bank's 'We Do More' corporate culture. His personal efforts and focus on important public policy issues such as immigration and free trade will have a lasting impact on the future success of Texas and the entire country. 'Dennis is a trailblazer in the banking industry and has revolutionized the way Texans look at community banking,' said Jeff Moseley, Texas Association of Business CEO. 'Dennis has also led the charge and been a passionate advocate on the critical issues of immigration and NAFTA. Dennis is ready to lead the fight for a stronger, better, more competitive Texas.'

Dennis E. Nixon is widely recognized as one of the nation's leading banking authorities and executives. Since joining IBC in 1975, Nixon has been instrumental in International Bancshares Corporation's ranking as 19th on Forbes' prestigious list of 100 Best Banks in America, and one of the largest independent bank holding companies in Texas and Oklahoma. Nixon's knowledge in all areas of banking was pivotal in the development of IBC's extensive acquisition and expansion efforts. International Bancshares has assets of $12.0 billion with over 190 IBC Bank facilities, and hundreds of ATMs, throughout 90 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. Internationally, Nixon was instrumental in the passage of the original North American Free Trade Agreement 25 years ago and continues to foster the critical relationship between the United States and Mexico. He has been actively engaged in working to complete a modernized NAFTA- USMCA agreement, as it is now known.

'I am honored to receive this award and to be held in the esteemed company of the past recipients,' said Nixon. 'I am proud to lead an organization with such an outstanding reputation for building relationships with all those we serve. We are committed to our communities and I will continue to fight for issues that affect the people and businesses of Texas.'

The Texas Association of Business (TAB) is the voice fighting for public policy issues that grow Texas jobs, representing thousands of companies of all sizes and industry sectors. TAB members and chamber partners employ hundreds of thousands of Texans and produce $8 billion annually in business. TAB is on the front lines of legislative, regulatory, and judicial issues that impact Texas businesses; crusading to bring real solutions to real challenges for private-sector growth in Texas.


IBC Bank and Commerce Bank are divisions of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC), a $12.0 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 191 facilities and more than 289 ATMs serving 90 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. In 2016, IBC celebrated its 50th anniversary since opening its doors for business in 1966. IBC Bank's slogan 'We Do More' reflects the bank's dedication to the growth and success of both the customers and the communities it serves. International Bancshares was ranked 19th on Forbes' prestigious list of 100 Best Banks in America in 2018. MEMBER FDIC / INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION. Visit us on our YouTube channel, IBCBankWeDoMore. More information is available at ibc.com .

Disclaimer

International Bancshares Corporation published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 21:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES C
10/12INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Dennis e. nixon honored as 2018 distinguished busines..
PU
10/05INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/02INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank Executive Vice President Gerald “Gerry..
PU
10/02INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc bank-oklahoma recognized by junior achievement fo..
PU
09/28INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc announces 27% increase in cash dividend
PU
09/27INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION : Announces 27% Increase in Cash Dividend
BU
09/27INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
09/21INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form..
AQ
08/27INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc bank-brownsville promotes karen peña
PU
08/08INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/309 DIVIDEND INCREASES : September 24-28, 2018 
09/27International Bancshares Corporation declares $0.42 dividend 
09/22STOCKS TO WATCH : Calling Up Animal Spirits 
09/15STOCKS TO WATCH : Oracle Looks To Lift Tech Sector 
08/07International Bancshares Corporation reports 1H results 
Chart INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP
Duration : Period :
International Bancshares Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis E. Nixon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Judith Wawroski CFO, Treasurer, CAO & Vice President
Antonio R. Sanchez Director
Peggy J. Newman Independent Director
Irving Greenblum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP4.13%2 734
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.11%363 412
BANK OF AMERICA-3.93%283 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%268 641
WELLS FARGO-15.21%247 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.02%212 139
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.