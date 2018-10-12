International Bancshares : DENNIS E. NIXON HONORED AS 2018 DISTINGUISHED BUSINESS LEADER BY TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF BUSINESS

Friday, October 12, 2018

DENNIS E. NIXON HONORED AS 2018 DISTINGUISHED BUSINESS LEADER BY TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF BUSINESS

Photo (from left to right): Texas Association of Business Chair AJ. Rodriguez, Ryan, LLC CEO G. Brint Ryan, IBC Bank Chairman & CEO Dennis E. Nixon, and Texas Association of Business President & CEO Judge Jeff Moseley

(OCT. 12, 2018) SAN ANTONIO- Today, the Texas Association of Business honored Dennis E. Nixon, CEO of International Bank of Commerce, Laredo, Texas and Chairman of International Bancshares Corporation,with the Distinguished Business Leader Award at a luncheon held at the Jack Guenther Pavilion at the Briscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio. This prestigious award is presented to executives who exhibit strong leadership skills, promote ethical business practices and contribute to the local community. Nixon joins a group of distinguished past recipients including Dick Cheney, Herb Kelleher, Ray Hunt, H. Ross Perot and T. Boone Pickens.

Nixon was chosen for the award because of his unwavering service to the community and dedication to IBC Bank's 'We Do More' corporate culture. His personal efforts and focus on important public policy issues such as immigration and free trade will have a lasting impact on the future success of Texas and the entire country. 'Dennis is a trailblazer in the banking industry and has revolutionized the way Texans look at community banking,' said Jeff Moseley, Texas Association of Business CEO. 'Dennis has also led the charge and been a passionate advocate on the critical issues of immigration and NAFTA. Dennis is ready to lead the fight for a stronger, better, more competitive Texas.'

Dennis E. Nixon is widely recognized as one of the nation's leading banking authorities and executives. Since joining IBC in 1975, Nixon has been instrumental in International Bancshares Corporation's ranking as 19th on Forbes' prestigious list of 100 Best Banks in America, and one of the largest independent bank holding companies in Texas and Oklahoma. Nixon's knowledge in all areas of banking was pivotal in the development of IBC's extensive acquisition and expansion efforts. International Bancshares has assets of $12.0 billion with over 190 IBC Bank facilities, and hundreds of ATMs, throughout 90 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. Internationally, Nixon was instrumental in the passage of the original North American Free Trade Agreement 25 years ago and continues to foster the critical relationship between the United States and Mexico. He has been actively engaged in working to complete a modernized NAFTA- USMCA agreement, as it is now known.

'I am honored to receive this award and to be held in the esteemed company of the past recipients,' said Nixon. 'I am proud to lead an organization with such an outstanding reputation for building relationships with all those we serve. We are committed to our communities and I will continue to fight for issues that affect the people and businesses of Texas.'

The Texas Association of Business (TAB) is the voice fighting for public policy issues that grow Texas jobs, representing thousands of companies of all sizes and industry sectors. TAB members and chamber partners employ hundreds of thousands of Texans and produce $8 billion annually in business. TAB is on the front lines of legislative, regulatory, and judicial issues that impact Texas businesses; crusading to bring real solutions to real challenges for private-sector growth in Texas.