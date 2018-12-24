International Bancshares : IBC BANK & HUBERT R. HUDSON ELEMENTARY STUDENTS CELEBRATE THE GRAND OPENING OF 14th ANNUAL HUDSONVILLE MINITROPOLIS® PROGRAM

Monday, December 24, 2018

IBC BANK & HUBERT R. HUDSON ELEMENTARY STUDENTS CELEBRATE THE GRAND OPENING OF 14th ANNUAL HUDSONVILLE MINITROPOLIS® PROGRAM

Minitropolis® mini city allows students to practice social, academic and real-world skills

IBC Bank-Brownsville President & CEO, Al Villareal, celebrates the opening of Hudsonville Minitropolis® with students at Hubert R. Hudson Elementary.

(DEC. 24, 2018) BROWNSVILLE, Texas - On Tuesday, December 11, students at Hubert R. Hudson Elementary School celebrated the grand opening of the IBC Bank at Hudsonville, a mini city that provides students an opportunity to see how a community operates by employing them in a variety of real-world positions. Students earn 'salaries' by working in their respective roles throughout the 'city.' Fifth grade students vote for their IBC Bank president, vice president and serve as bank executives, tellers and security guards.

'Financial literacy and real-world job experience are essential to the growth of school-aged children seeking lessons in personal and professional responsibility,' explains IBC Bank-Brownsville CEO and President Al Villarreal. 'We're proud to join forces with Hubert R. Hudson Elementary School once again. Our goal is to build up our financial literacy initiatives so that we can provide a Minitropolis® to every elementary school in Cameron County.'

Hudsonville will continue through the rest of the school year. Minitropolis® was created by IBC Bank in 1996 and currently operates in almost 30 elementary schools across Texas and Oklahoma.

Throughout the school year, students earn grades and in return for good grades collect 'money' while they perform various adult responsibilities such as writing checks, making deposits, and withdrawing money. By applying these tools, students learn the significance of financial literacy, understand the importance of savings as well as learning leadership skills in real life simulated scenarios.

The hands-on experience the students receive is made possible with the support of the school's administration and teachers. IBC Bank works closely with the school staff to continuously improve the opportunities offered through the Minitropolis® program. In addition to IBC Bank, the city of Hudsonville has student employees working as CNN News host by BISD TV.

IBC Bank-Brownsville is a member of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC), a $11.8 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 191 facilities, 288 ATMs serving 90 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. In 2016, IBC celebrated its 50th anniversary since it opened its doors for business in 1966. IBC Bank's slogan 'We Do More' reflects the bank's dedication to the growth and success of both the customers and the communities it serves. International Bancshares was ranked 19th on Forbes' prestigious list of 100 Best Banks in America in 2018. IBC Bank-Brownsville has been serving the area since 1984 and has a retail branch network of 12 locations. MEMBER FDIC / INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION. Follow our Facebook page, @IBCBankWeDoMore. More information is available at ibc.com.