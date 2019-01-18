International Bancshares : IBC BANK-LAREDO Promotes Samantha Castillo and David Ramos to Assistant Vice Presidents

Friday, January 18, 2019

IBC BANK-LAREDO Promotes Samantha Castillo and David Ramos to Assistant Vice Presidents

Samantha Castillo

David Ramos

LAREDO, Texas (January 18, 2019)- IBC Bank-Laredo recently announced the promotions of Assistant Auditors and Bank Officers Samantha Castillo and David Ramos to Assistant Vice Presidents. Castillo has worked in the Internal Audit Department since 2013. She is responsible for supervising and reviewing the activities and work of six staff auditors who are assigned to conduct reviews of financial and operational activities. She manages and evaluates internal audit measures to ensure that control and operating procedures within IBC Bank are upheld in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards.

Ramos began his banking career in 2002 as a bank teller in various IBC Bank-Laredo branches and transferred to the Financial Accounting Department in 2005. In 2010, he relocated to the Internal Audit Department where he was promoted to Assistant Auditor in 2016. His job duties include managing staff during the audit process, conducting comprehensive reviews of audit work papers, providing assistance with audit plans and implementing audit processes based on new banking regulations.

'Samantha and David are both seasoned banking veterans who have been involved in many facets of the financial reporting business,' said IBC Bank Senior Vice President, Ramiro Herrera. 'Their knowledge of our customer and internal functions as well as their professionalism and dedication are commendable and their promotions are well deserved.'

Castillo graduated from University of Texas at San Antonio with a bachelor's degree in accounting. She earned the Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certification from The Institute of Internal Auditors in August 2017. Castillo is a volunteer with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and active participant in the organization's Light the Night event. She has also participated in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program. She is the proud mother of 3 kids, 11-year-old and seven-month-old girls, and a three-year-old boy.

Ramos graduated from Texas A&M International University with a bachelor's degree in business administration and a concentration in finance in 2003. He serves on numerous advisory boards and charitable organizations in Laredo. In 2017, Ramos was elected as a board member for the Washington's Birthday Celebration Association. In addition, in 2018 Ramos was appointed to the board of directors of Habitat for Humanity of Laredo-Webb County, where he has volunteered for over 10 years. He has also served as President of International Bank of Commerce Employee Advisory Board (EAB) and currently serves in the capacity of liaison officer for both Laredo and Commerce Bank and is part of the Corporate EAB Liaison Committee. He remains active in the Kiwanis Club of Laredo.

IBC Bank-Laredo is a member of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC), a $11.8 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 191 facilities, 288 ATMs serving 90 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. In 2016, IBC celebrated its 50th anniversary since opening its doors for business in 1966. IBC Bank's slogan 'We Do More' reflects the bank's dedication to the growth and success of both the customers and the communities it serves. International Bancshares was ranked 19th on Forbes' prestigious list of 100 Best Banks in America in 2018. IBC Bank-Laredo serves the community with a retail branch network of 20 locations. IBC Bank-Laredo was selected as 'Best Bank' in 2018 by Laredo Morning Times Readers. MEMBER FDIC / INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION. Follow our Facebook page, @IBCBankWeDoMore. More information is available at ibc.com.