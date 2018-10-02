International Bancshares : IBC BANK-OKLAHOMA RECOGNIZED BY JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT FOR EDUCATING OVER 8,000 STUDENTS IN FINANCIAL LITERACY

(OCT. 1, 2018) OKLAHOMA CITY -IBC Bank-Oklahoma was recently presented the Crystal Apple Award from Junior Achievement of Oklahoma for their volunteer efforts in educating young adults throughout Oklahoma City on financial literacy. During the 2017-2018 school year, IBC-Oklahoma volunteers have collectively taught over 350 classes, reaching about 8,300 students. "IBC Bank-Oklahoma is committed to doing more and improving the lives of citizens in the communities that we serve," IBC Bank-Oklahoma President and CEO, Bill Schonacher said. "We are honored to receive the Crystal Apple Award from Junior Achievement and will continue our mission of promoting financial literacy across Oklahoma and North Texas." IBC Bank-Oklahoma employee Michelle Barton was also honored with a Red Apple award for her volunteer efforts with Junior Achievement, reaching 319 students. The Crystal Apple is Junior Achievement's highest award given to organizations and it recognizes companies who conduct over 350 educational classes. In partnership with businesses and educators, Junior Achievement helps educate students on personal finance and practical workplace skills, preparing them to pursue their careers as well as their dreams. Junior Achievement's mission is "To Inspire and Prepare Young People to Succeed in a Global Economy". This is accomplished by recruiting and training volunteers to teach our K-12th grade curriculum on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. IBC encourages their employees to participate, and they are a major source of volunteers. Last year Junior Achievement reached 16,705 students in the OKC Region. The majority of these students came from families identified as having household incomes below the poverty level. Junior Achievement is grateful to IBC for generously allowing its employees the opportunity to teach these kids and provide hope for a better future by offering a practical and achievable path to a better life. Since 2014, IBC Bank-Oklahoma has had the privilege of teaching a combined total of 1,667 Financial Literacy and Junior Achievement classes to reach a total of 32,092 students. IBC's "We Do More" philosophy is demonstrated as employees, such as Barton, invest time and resources to teach children of our communities' basic financial concepts.

