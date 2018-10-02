Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  International Bancshares Corp    IBOC

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP (IBOC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

International Bancshares : IBC BANK-OKLAHOMA RECOGNIZED BY JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT FOR EDUCATING OVER 8,000 STUDENTS IN FINANCIAL LITERACY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 10:17am CEST
(OCT. 1, 2018) OKLAHOMA CITY -IBC Bank-Oklahoma was recently presented the Crystal Apple Award from Junior Achievement of Oklahoma for their volunteer efforts in educating young adults throughout Oklahoma City on financial literacy. During the 2017-2018 school year, IBC-Oklahoma volunteers have collectively taught over 350 classes, reaching about 8,300 students. "IBC Bank-Oklahoma is committed to doing more and improving the lives of citizens in the communities that we serve," IBC Bank-Oklahoma President and CEO, Bill Schonacher said. "We are honored to receive the Crystal Apple Award from Junior Achievement and will continue our mission of promoting financial literacy across Oklahoma and North Texas." IBC Bank-Oklahoma employee Michelle Barton was also honored with a Red Apple award for her volunteer efforts with Junior Achievement, reaching 319 students. The Crystal Apple is Junior Achievement's highest award given to organizations and it recognizes companies who conduct over 350 educational classes. In partnership with businesses and educators, Junior Achievement helps educate students on personal finance and practical workplace skills, preparing them to pursue their careers as well as their dreams. Junior Achievement's mission is "To Inspire and Prepare Young People to Succeed in a Global Economy". This is accomplished by recruiting and training volunteers to teach our K-12th grade curriculum on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. IBC encourages their employees to participate, and they are a major source of volunteers. Last year Junior Achievement reached 16,705 students in the OKC Region. The majority of these students came from families identified as having household incomes below the poverty level. Junior Achievement is grateful to IBC for generously allowing its employees the opportunity to teach these kids and provide hope for a better future by offering a practical and achievable path to a better life. Since 2014, IBC Bank-Oklahoma has had the privilege of teaching a combined total of 1,667 Financial Literacy and Junior Achievement classes to reach a total of 32,092 students. IBC's "We Do More" philosophy is demonstrated as employees, such as Barton, invest time and resources to teach children of our communities' basic financial concepts.

Disclaimer

International Bancshares Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES C
10:22aINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank Executive Vice President Gerald “Gerry..
PU
10:17aINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc bank-oklahoma recognized by junior achievement fo..
PU
09/28INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc announces 27% increase in cash dividend
PU
09/27INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION : Announces 27% Increase in Cash Dividend
BU
09/27INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
09/21INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form..
AQ
08/27INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc bank-brownsville promotes karen peña
PU
08/16INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Reports 46% Increase in Year to Date 2018 Earning..
AQ
08/08INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/309 DIVIDEND INCREASES : September 24-28, 2018 
09/27International Bancshares Corporation declares $0.42 dividend 
09/22STOCKS TO WATCH : Calling Up Animal Spirits 
09/15STOCKS TO WATCH : Oracle Looks To Lift Tech Sector 
08/07International Bancshares Corporation reports 1H results 
Chart INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP
Duration : Period :
International Bancshares Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis E. Nixon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Judith Wawroski CFO, Treasurer, CAO & Vice President
Antonio R. Sanchez Director
Peggy J. Newman Independent Director
Irving Greenblum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP13.35%2 919
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.52%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA0.44%299 048
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%290 222
WELLS FARGO-13.37%254 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%236 314
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.