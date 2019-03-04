Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  International Bancshares Corp    IBOC

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP

(IBOC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Bancshares : IBC Bank-Corpus Christi Names Staci Dunlap and Consuelo Nacianceno as Senior Sales Supervisiors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 04:05pm EST

Monday, March 04, 2019

IBC Bank-Corpus Christi Names Staci Dunlap and Consuelo Nacianceno as Senior Sales Supervisiors

Staci Dunlap

Consuelo Nacianceno

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (MAR. 4, 2019)- IBC Bank-Corpus Christi is pleased to announce the appointments of Staci Dunlap and Consuelo Nacianceno to Senior Sales Supervisors for the Sinton and Portland branches, respectively.

Dunlap is the new branch manager for the Sinton Branch. In 2015, Dunlap began working at IBC Bank as an area teller supervisor where she was responsible for developing the teller staff, completing audits, and helping maintain overall teller operations. Her responsibilities, while focused on sales efforts, include developing the staff, building and maintaining customer relationships and working with the Sinton branch to implement goals.

Nacianceno joins IBC Bank as branch manager for the Portland Branch with more than 27 years in the banking and financial industry. She received an associate degree in accounting from Instituto Tecnico Comercial. Her new responsibilities include overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Portland branch, including managing the customer service, operations, and sales departments, with a focus on adhering to ethical standards and compliance with regulations and laws.

'Staci and Consuelo are both vital members of the IBC Bank team,' said IBC Bank-Corpus Christi President & CEO Harold Shockley, Jr. 'Their dedication to our communities is inspiring and they both serve as wonderful examples to their colleagues. We look forward to their leadership in our branches.'

Those interested in applying or working for IBC Bank can visit the website for a list of open positions.

About IBC Bank-Corpus Christi

IBC Bank-Corpus Christi is a division of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC), an $11.9 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 189 facilities and 287 ATMs serving 89 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. IBC Bank's slogan 'We Do More' reflects the bank's dedication to the growth and success of both the customers and the communities it has been serving since 1966. International Bancshares Corporation was ranked 22nd on Forbes' prestigious list of 100 Best Banks in America in 2019. IBC Bank-Corpus Christi was awarded the 2018 Big Business of the Year Award from the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce. IBC Bank-Corpus Christi has been serving the Coastal Bend community since 1995 and has a retail branch network of nine locations. MEMBER FDIC / INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION. Follow our Facebook page, @IBCBankWeDoMore. More information is available at ibc.com.

Disclaimer

International Bancshares Corporation published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 21:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES C
04:05pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank-Corpus Christi Names Staci Dunlap and Consue..
PU
12:15pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank-Austin names Alan Topfer and Vijay Patel to ..
PU
02/27INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Commerce Bank and IBC Bank-Laredo sponsor Communities..
PU
02/27INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
02/27INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
02/27INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Reports Record 2018 Earnings
BU
02/22INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Youth Parade Under The Stars Brings Thousands to ..
PU
02/15INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank Presents a $10,000 Check to Junior Achieveme..
PU
02/14INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Bank expert pablo melendez hired by ibc bank-san anto..
PU
02/13INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc bank brownsville vice president susan wisdom anno..
PU
More news
Chart INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP
Duration : Period :
International Bancshares Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis E. Nixon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Judith Wawroski CFO, Treasurer, CAO & Vice President
Antonio R. Sanchez Director
Peggy J. Newman Independent Director
Irving Greenblum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP19.33%2 700
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.98%341 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.59%297 783
BANK OF AMERICA18.95%280 877
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.23%238 571
WELLS FARGO8.57%234 844
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.