International Bancshares : IBC Bank-Corpus Christi Names Staci Dunlap and Consuelo Nacianceno as Senior Sales Supervisiors

Monday, March 04, 2019

IBC Bank-Corpus Christi Names Staci Dunlap and Consuelo Nacianceno as Senior Sales Supervisiors

Staci Dunlap

Consuelo Nacianceno

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (MAR. 4, 2019)- IBC Bank-Corpus Christi is pleased to announce the appointments of Staci Dunlap and Consuelo Nacianceno to Senior Sales Supervisors for the Sinton and Portland branches, respectively.

Dunlap is the new branch manager for the Sinton Branch. In 2015, Dunlap began working at IBC Bank as an area teller supervisor where she was responsible for developing the teller staff, completing audits, and helping maintain overall teller operations. Her responsibilities, while focused on sales efforts, include developing the staff, building and maintaining customer relationships and working with the Sinton branch to implement goals.

Nacianceno joins IBC Bank as branch manager for the Portland Branch with more than 27 years in the banking and financial industry. She received an associate degree in accounting from Instituto Tecnico Comercial. Her new responsibilities include overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Portland branch, including managing the customer service, operations, and sales departments, with a focus on adhering to ethical standards and compliance with regulations and laws.

'Staci and Consuelo are both vital members of the IBC Bank team,' said IBC Bank-Corpus Christi President & CEO Harold Shockley, Jr. 'Their dedication to our communities is inspiring and they both serve as wonderful examples to their colleagues. We look forward to their leadership in our branches.'

About IBC Bank-Corpus Christi

IBC Bank-Corpus Christi is a division of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC), an $11.9 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 189 facilities and 287 ATMs serving 89 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. IBC Bank's slogan 'We Do More' reflects the bank's dedication to the growth and success of both the customers and the communities it has been serving since 1966. International Bancshares Corporation was ranked 22nd on Forbes' prestigious list of 100 Best Banks in America in 2019. IBC Bank-Corpus Christi was awarded the 2018 Big Business of the Year Award from the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce. IBC Bank-Corpus Christi has been serving the Coastal Bend community since 1995 and has a retail branch network of nine locations. MEMBER FDIC / INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION. Follow our Facebook page, @IBCBankWeDoMore. More information is available at ibc.com.