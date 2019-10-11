Log in
INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION

(IBOC)
International Bancshares : IBC Bank - Eagle Pass Hosts 3rd Annual International Border Cup Benefiting Cancer Support Organizations

10/11/2019 | 07:16pm EDT

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS (OCT. 11, 2019) - IBC Bank-Eagle Pass hosted its 3rd annual International Border Cup golf tournament at the City of Eagle Pass Municipal Golf course alongside the Rio Grande River as a kick-off to Breast Cancer Awareness Month on October 3-5.

This year, as part of the 2019 'Give Cancer the Boot' campaign, IBC Bank donated all the proceeds to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Most importantly, IBC Bank matched dollar for dollar.

In addition, IBC Bank-Eagle Pass Region president & CEO Hector J. Cerna presented checks for $1,600 to both Candles for Life and Grupo de Apoyo a Personas con Cancer (GAC) as a charitable donation to assist them with services and treatments supporting each community.

The International Border Cup promotes international friendship and goodwill between the United Stated and Mexico by supporting organizations on both sides of the border. For Eagle Pass, the recipient was Candles for Life, an organization devoted to providing financial assistance to individuals with active cancer in Maverick County. For Piedras Negras, the donation will go to GAC, which offers emotional and financial support to those going through cancer treatments.

'We are honored to continue to foment sport and camaraderie between the U.S and Mexico, particularly along the banks of the beautiful Rio Grande River,' said Cerna. 'We are proud to put on another tournament to help people and families who are impacted by this horrible disease. Our hope is to partner with individuals and businesses in the local community to make sure this successful event continues.'

Over 70 golfers from Eagle Pass, Texas and Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico participated in the fundraising golf tournament. The event was commemorated by Eagle Pass Mayor Ramsey English Cantu, Piedras Negras 'Regidor' Moises Lechler De La Garza, Mexico Consul Ismael Naveja Macias, Port Director Paul Del Rincon, and others.

About IBC Bank-Eagle Pass

IBC Bank-Eagle Pass is a member of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC), a $12.2 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 189 facilities and 288 ATMs serving 89 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. IBC Bank's slogan 'We Do More' reflects the bank's dedication to the growth and success of the customers and the communities it has been serving since 1966. International Bancshares Corporation was ranked 22nd on Forbes' prestigious list of 100 Best Banks in America in 2019. IBC Bank-Eagle Pass has been serving the area since 2002 and has a retail branch network of 11 locations. MEMBER FDIC / INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION. Follow our Facebook page, @IBCBankWeDoMore. More information is available at ibc.com.

Disclaimer

International Bancshares Corporation published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 23:15:02 UTC
