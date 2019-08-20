Log in
International Bancshares Corp

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP

(IBOC)
International Bancshares : IBC Bank-Port Lavaca Awarded by Bay City ISD and the Texas Association of School Boards For Its Support of Texas Public Schools

08/20/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

The Texas Association of School Boards honored IBC Bank-Port Lavaca for their support of Texas public schools as part of the Stand Up for Texas Public Schools. Bay City ISD presented IBC Bank with the award at a meeting on July 15. Stand Up for Texas Public Schools is a campaign to encourage active advocacy on behalf of the public schools in communities and throughout the state.

Disclaimer

International Bancshares Corporation published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 20:07:06 UTC
