International Bancshares : IBC Bank-Port Lavaca Awarded by Bay City ISD and the Texas Association of School Boards For Its Support of Texas Public Schools

The Texas Association of School Boards honored IBC Bank-Port Lavaca for their support of Texas public schools as part of the Stand Up for Texas Public Schools. Bay City ISD presented IBC Bank with the award at a meeting on July 15. Stand Up for Texas Public Schools is a campaign to encourage active advocacy on behalf of the public schools in communities and throughout the state.

