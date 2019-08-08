Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  International Bancshares Corp    IBOC

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP

(IBOC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Bancshares : IBC Reports Strong 2019 Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC), one of the largest independent bank holding companies in Texas, today reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $101.9 million or $1.55 diluted earnings per common share ($1.55 per share basic) compared to $106.3 million or $1.59 diluted earnings per common share ($1.61 per share basic) for the same period of 2018, representing a 3.7 percent decrease in diluted earnings per share and a 4.1 percent decrease in net income. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $50.0 million or $.76 diluted earnings per common share ($.76 per share basic) compared to $52.9 million or $.79 diluted earnings per common share ($.80 per share basic) for the same period of 2018.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was positively affected by an increase in interest income due to a higher volume of loans and an increase in the overall yield of the loan portfolio offset somewhat by an increase in interest expense primarily due to an increase in the cost of borrowings expense, and an increase in the interest paid on savings and time deposit accounts.

“I am pleased with our continued earnings success for the first half of 2019. The above-peer earnings success we saw in 2018 and continue to see in 2019 can be attributed to our focus on building and improving the performance of our core bank operations and continued cost control, which has been augmented by the reform of the tax laws at the end of 2017, resulting in additional net earnings. Our earnings performance continues to exceed most of our peers based on Bank Holding Company Performance Reports compiled by the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council. Furthermore, we are confident in the strength of our balance sheet and our strong capital position enhanced by our proven track record for over 50 years,” said Dennis E. Nixon, president and CEO.

Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $12.2 billion compared to $11.9 billion at December 31, 2018. Total net loans were $6.8 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $6.5 billion at December 31, 2018. Deposits were $8.8 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $8.7 billion at December 31, 2018.

IBC is a multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 189 facilities and 288 ATMs serving 89 communities in Texas and Oklahoma.

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained in this release which are not historical facts contain forward looking information with respect to plans, projections or future performance of IBC and its subsidiaries, the occurrence of which involve certain risks and uncertainties detailed in IBC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Copies of IBC’s SEC filings and Annual Report (as an exhibit to the 10-K) may be downloaded from the SEC filings site located at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES C
01:06pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
12:45pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Reports Strong 2019 Earnings
BU
08/07INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
08/07INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION : Announces Appointment of New Director
BU
07/01INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Commerce Bank Hosts "Get Acquainted" Party & Membersh..
PU
06/24INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Lack of immigration reform points to a crisis of comp..
PU
06/20INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Equitable Housing is a Basic Human Right
PU
05/21INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submi..
AQ
05/09INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
05/09INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
More news
Chart INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP
Duration : Period :
International Bancshares Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis E. Nixon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Judith Wawroski CFO, Treasurer, CAO & Vice President
Antonio R. Sanchez Director
Peggy J. Newman Independent Director
Irving Greenblum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP-1.48%2 189
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.12%345 373
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.27%261 057
BANK OF AMERICA15.34%259 609
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.59%201 844
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%184 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group