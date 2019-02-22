International Bancshares : IBC Youth Parade Under The Stars Brings Thousands to Downtown Laredo

Friday, February 22, 2019

IBC Youth Parade Under The Stars Brings Thousands to Downtown Laredo

LAREDO, Texas (February 22, 2019) - IBC Bank-Laredo served as the title sponsor for the 23rd annual Washington's Birthday Celebration Association's - IBC Youth Parade Under the Stars which took place on February 21st. The IBC Bank float featured players from the Mexican triple-A baseball team, the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos. The Tecolotes served as the IBC Youth Parade Marshals and, along with IBC Officers and employees, led more than 125 entries down the parade route.

'At IBC Bank we embrace traditions and celebrate our children, local schools and youth groups,' said IBC Bank Chairman and CEO, Dennis E. Nixon. 'The IBC Youth Parade brings thousands of members of our community together, right around our headquarters in downtown Laredo. We are proud to support such a longstanding custom through which We Do More for our residents. We are also honored to be part of the excitement and the unity the parade provides for all.'

This year's parade theme was 'Our Culture Unites Us,' and featured beautifully illuminated and decorated floats that celebrate the diverse customs, music and traditions that make the city, state and country unique. Parade goers celebrated Laredo and its influences from various parts of the globe, and showed their patriotism and love for our country and its diversity.

IBC Bank's commitment to the youth of Laredo permeates the company from the top down. Over 550 IBC Bank-Laredo officers and employees work to enrich the Laredo community by serving and leading nonprofit organizations, sitting on boards and participating in events like the IBC Youth Parade Under the Stars.

IBC Bank-Laredo is a member of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC), an $11.8 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 191 facilities and 288 ATMs serving 90 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. IBC Bank's slogan 'We Do More' reflects the bank's dedication to the growth and success of both the customers and the communities it has been serving since 1966. International Bancshares Corporation was ranked 22nd on Forbes' prestigious list of 100 Best Banks in America in 2019. . IBC Bank-Laredo was selected as 2018 'Best Bank' by Laredo Morning Times readers. IBC Bank-Laredo serves the community with a retail branch network of 20 locationsMEMBER FDIC / INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION. Follow our Facebook page, @IBCBankWeDoMore. More information is available at ibc.com.