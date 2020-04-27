Log in
International Bancshares : Keeping Texans healthy while putting us back on a path to economic prosperity

04/27/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

by Dennis Nixon, IBC Chairman and CEO

As a community banker, I am in touch on a daily basis with customers across Texas. They are business owners, community leaders, mothers, fathers, students and homeowners - people from all walks of life. And they are all worried.

We are facing a major health crisis that is affecting the entire world. There are still many unknowns. Yet, for the sake of stability, we must live in the present and focus on the requirements of everyday life, calmly and positively. While public health is certainly a priority, we also know that COVID-19 has had a severe financial impact on millions of Texans, and we must find ways to get our state economy moving again.

That is why Gov. Greg Abbott appointed the Strike Force to Open Texas, to begin the process of reopening the state of Texas and restarting the state's economic engine. The Trump Administration, Congress and the Federal Reserve have taken steps to provide significant monetary support to the nation's workers and businesses. The White House has also laid out a three-phased plan for how state's can restore their economic vitality. The work of Gov. Abbott's strike force is in line with this plan.

The COVID-19 crisis is directly hitting businesses of every size and in every sector, which is having a devastating impact on everyday workers. People - the people who I talk to every day - are justifiably worried about how they will keep their businesses going, how much longer employees will receive their paychecks, how they'll pay back student loans or mortgages, how they'll pay rent and even how they will continue to put food on the table.

In order to avoid an economic catstrophe that could rival the Great Depression, we must find a way to safely let businesses re-open and allow people to go back to work. A recently released white paper by the University of Chicago's Becker-Friedman Institute finds a high-end estimate of 37 percent of U.S. jobs that can plausibly be performed at home. But those jobs tend to be located on the East and West coasts and in regions such as the San Francisco Bay, Washington, D.C. and Durham-Chapel Hill areas.

Put another way, two-thirds of Texans have likely had their jobs scaled back or eliminated entirely over the past month. As a result, we must sensibly balance the risks of an economic shutdown - with its own consequences on physical and mental health, access to food, shelter and other quality of life issues - with the risks of COVID-19. We have a duty to support the welfare of citizens as we work to protect their health by measuring and balancing risk.

Our policy responses to COVID-19 must be broad enough to ensure the health and well-being of both individual workers who have been displaced and businesses that are the backbone of our economy. We need to find a reasonable way to re-open the state and the nation for business and mitigate a severe economic downturn that will have long-term effects on all Americans.

Texans are doing their part, following guidelines for personal hygiene and social distancing. Our ability to bounce back will be directly dependent on the vision of our government leaders to adjust and provide opportunities and resources for businesses to overcome this pandemic and get people back to work.

Our government's duty is to protect both the health and the welfare of its people. This includes preserving the livelihood of the business community and its ability to generate meaningful employment for all people as we work toward recovery. Gov. Abbott's Strike Force is focused on keeping Texans healthy while putting us on a path back to economic prosperity. We can't allow the long-term effects of the cure to become worse than the disease itself.

Disclaimer

International Bancshares Corporation published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 20:17:09 UTC
