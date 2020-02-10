International Biotechnology Trust : Portfolio Update

INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC

Portfolio Update

The Board of International Biotechnology Trust plc (the 'Company') have approved an uplift in the valuation of one of the Company's unquoted investments from £3.2 million to £7.5 million on a cost of £2.4 million to reflect improved projected sales data.

This increase in valuation was reflected in the Company's Net Asset Value on 7 February 2020. The increase in NAV per share in comparison to that released today is 11.27 pence per share.

BNP Paribas Secretarial Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7410 5971

10 FEBRUARY 2020