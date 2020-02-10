Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Biotechnology Trust plc    IBT   GB0004559349

INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC

(IBT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/15 11:35:00 am
718 GBp   +0.28%
03/13INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
02/24INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
02/10INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Biotechnology Trust : Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 04:48am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Portfolio Update
Released 09:44 10-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4755C
Intl. Biotechnology Trust PLC
10 February 2020

INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC

Portfolio Update

The Board of International Biotechnology Trust plc (the 'Company') have approved an uplift in the valuation of one of the Company's unquoted investments from £3.2 million to £7.5 million on a cost of £2.4 million to reflect improved projected sales data.

This increase in valuation was reflected in the Company's Net Asset Value on 7 February 2020. The increase in NAV per share in comparison to that released today is 11.27 pence per share.

BNP Paribas Secretarial Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7410 5971

10 FEBRUARY 2020


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
PFUGCGDDXSBDGGG
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Portfolio Update - RNS

Disclaimer

International Biotechnology Trust plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 09:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOG
03/13INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
02/24INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
02/10INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
2019INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Chart INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
International Biotechnology Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Aston Chairman
Véronique Bouchet Senior Independent Director
Jim Horsburgh Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Gulliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Lucy Costa Duarte Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC15.43%334
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.-44.93%154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group