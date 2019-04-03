Log in
International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT

(IBM)
My previous session
News 
News

International Business Machines : Doc re Form DEFA 14A

04/03/2019 | 11:27am EDT

Company    INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

TIDM       IBM

Headline   Notification of filing of document

The Corporation has filed additional proxy materials with respect to its 2019 Annual Meeting on Form DEFA 14A dated April 3, 2019 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequently in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF. The additional proxy materials are available at www.sec.govand www.bourse.lu.


