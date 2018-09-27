Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT (IBM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Accenture profit forecast falls short of estimates, shares slip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 04:11pm CEST
FILE PHOTO - Visitors look at devices at Accenture stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

(Reuters) - Accenture Plc profit forecast for the year fell short of estimates, overshadowing better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and profit and sending its shares down about 2 percent.

The consulting and outsourcing services provider said the forecast assumes impact from a stronger dollar, and that the possibility of a "hard" Brexit and the ongoing trade war could impact its business.

The company said it expects full-year profit between $6.98 per share and $7.25 per share, below the average estimate of $7.28 per share. It also said it expects full-year revenue growth between 5 percent and 8 percent in local currency.

"Accenture reported solid numbers, driven by growth across all its segments. They provided FY19 guidance of 5-8 percent local currency revenue growth; and commented that the macro is incrementally more volatile, primarily due to disputes around global trade and the potential for a hard Brexit," Arvind Ramnani, analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets said.

Like its peers, Accenture has been focusing on cloud computing, cyber-security and analytics to reduce its reliance on IT services, where margins are falling as clients demand more work for less money.

Accenture has spent about $3.4 billion over the last three years — nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 — on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM.

Much of the company's recent growth has been driven by these services, which include everything from managing clients' social media marketing strategies to helping them move operations to the cloud.

Revenue from its digital, cloud and security-related services, which the company terms as "the New", made up more than 60 percent of total revenue.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.03 billion, or $1.58 per share, from $932.5 million, or $1.48 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, a year earlier.

Accenture's profit beat the average analyst estimate of $1.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net revenue rose to $10.15 billion, ahead of estimates of $10.01 billion.

The company also raised its semi-annual cash dividend by 10 percent to $1.46 and said its board had approved an additional share repurchase program of $5 billion.

Accenture's shares were down 2 pct at $169.29 in early trading.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

By Arjun Panchadar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE -2.37% 169.25 Delayed Quote.12.99%
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS -0.14% 76.68 Delayed Quote.8.12%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -0.22% 151.2754 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
04:11pAccenture profit forecast falls short of estimates, shares slip
RE
02:11pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Alphabet and IBM
AC
02:01pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Banco Inter, One of Brazil's First Fully Digit..
PR
01:15pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : 70-- IBM Security NTWK Intrusion Prevention
AQ
01:15pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : 70-- OPTION - IBM i2 software Maintenance and ..
AQ
12:48pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : LPL Financial Welcomes Recruiting Executive to..
AQ
12:29pIndian IT giant TCS sees IBM and Accenture as nearest rivals
AQ
12:28pTRUE NATURE HOLDING INC. : Appoints Advertising and Digital Web Technology Execu..
AQ
10:31aAT&T : Creates Blockchain Solutions to Integrate with IBM and Microsoft Azure
AQ
03:20aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Campaign Management Software Market Latest Adv..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/26LPL Financial taps IBM exec to lead recruiting effort 
09/26Premarket analyst action 
09/26IBM +1.7% premarket after upgrade by UBS to buy 
09/25Down With The Dow 
09/24Walmart will require some suppliers to use IBM's food safety solution 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 80 261 M
EBIT 2018 14 415 M
Net income 2018 10 846 M
Debt 2018 32 277 M
Yield 2018 4,13%
P/E ratio 2018 12,76
P/E ratio 2019 12,37
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 162 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.21%135 920
ACCENTURE12.99%116 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES61.71%114 997
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.67%65 130
VMWARE, INC.24.35%64 604
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS8.12%44 574
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.