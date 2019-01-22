Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT (IBM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cloud, services fuel IBM's profit beat, robust outlook; shares jump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 07:56pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The IBM logo displayed at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

(Reuters) - IBM Corp beat Wall Street quarterly earnings estimates and also forecast 2019 profit above expectations on Tuesday, in the latest indication that Chief Executive Officer Ginni Rometty's efforts to turn around the technology services company were gaining traction.

Shares rose 7 percent in extended trading after IBM also posted its first annual revenue growth since 2011.

Rometty, who has been CEO since 2012, has steered the company towards faster-growing segments such as cloud, software and services and away from traditional hardware products, but not without a bumpy journey. The newer areas of focus have sometimes underwhelmed investors.

Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters that IBM signed roughly $16 billion worth of contracts in the quarter, its strongest by that measure in a long time.

Underscoring the drive into higher-margin businesses, IBM in October agreed to buy software company Red Hat Inc for $34 billion, the company's biggest acquisition in its more than 100-year history.

In a nod to investor concerns, Kavanaugh on a post-earnings call with analysts said client response to the Red Hat acquisition has been "overwhelmingly positive."

IBM's cloud strategy has focused on helping companies stitch together multiple cloud platforms rather than compete head on with "hyperscale" cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Alphabet Inc.

IBM's cloud business overall grew 12 percent to $19.2 billion (£14.8 billion) in 2018. It is one area IBM has actively looked to build and part of its "Strategic Imperatives," which also include analytics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

The core cloud businesses performed "quite well" in the quarter and is consistent with an overall view that enterprises are increasingly moving into the full-scale cloud migration, MoffettNathanson analyst Lisa Ellis said.

IBM said its gross profit margin, another closely monitored metric, expanded to 49.1 percent compared with 49 percent a year ago and it expects to build on that momentum in 2019.

The company forecast adjusted operating earnings for 2019 to be "at least" $13.90 per share, while analysts on average were expecting $13.79, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

IBM projected 2019 free cash flow of about $12 billion, the same range it set for 2018, while Wall Street on average expects $12.67 billion.

IBM said revenue slipped to $21.76 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, but came in above analysts' average estimate of $21.71 billion.

The strengthening of the dollar cost over $2 billion of revenue in 2018, Kavanaugh said. Armonk, New York-based IBM gets over 60 percent of its revenue from outside the United States.

The company's cognitive software business, which houses artificial intelligence platform Watson, analytics and cybersecurity services, reported sales of $5.46 billion, compared with analysts' expectation of $5.25 billion.

IBM's revenue of $4.32 billion from its global businesses services segment also beat estimates of $4.15 billion.

Excluding special items, the company earned $4.87 per share, above expectations of $4.82.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka, Sayanti Chakraborty and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Leslie Adler)

By Pushkala Aripaka
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -2.59% 1078.63 Delayed Quote.5.97%
AMAZON.COM -3.77% 1632.17 Delayed Quote.12.93%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -1.05% 122.52 Delayed Quote.8.93%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.88% 105.68 Delayed Quote.6.05%
RED HAT -0.02% 175.47 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
07:56pCloud, services fuel IBM's profit beat, robust outlook; shares jump
RE
07:25pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Computing expert set to debunk blockchain myth..
AQ
06:59pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Beats Earnings Expectations Although Its R..
DJ
05:04pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Beats Earnings Expectations Although Its R..
DJ
04:58pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
04:37pWall Street drops as economic outlook, corporate forecasts sour
RE
04:25pIBM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20pIBM revenue beats estimates on strength in cloud, services businesses
RE
04:08pIBM : Reports 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
BU
12:09pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Why IBM wants to be the brains behind the worl..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 79 617 M
EBIT 2018 14 187 M
Net income 2018 10 647 M
Debt 2018 31 596 M
Yield 2018 4,94%
P/E ratio 2018 10,66
P/E ratio 2019 10,52
EV / Sales 2018 1,81x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 113 B
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 143 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION8.93%112 527
ACCENTURE6.69%100 131
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.83%99 919
VMWARE, INC.7.68%60 525
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING3.10%59 173
INFOSYS LTD13.06%44 526
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.