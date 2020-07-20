Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT

(IBM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/20 05:08:17 pm
133.975 USD   +7.09%
04:56pWall Street closes higher, Nasdaq sets record as potential vaccines show promise
RE
04:39pIBM Earnings Falter as Coronavirus Accelerates Turnaround Push
DJ
04:24pIBM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IBM Earnings Falter as Coronavirus Accelerates Turnaround Push

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 04:39pm EDT

By Asa Fitch

International Business Machines Corp.'s earnings declined in the second quarter against the backdrop of a pandemic that has roiled many of its corporate customers.

Armonk, N.Y.-based IBM had been searching for growth under new Chief Executive Arvind Krishna after several years of mostly declining revenue under his predecessor, Ginni Rometty. Cloud computing and artificial intelligence have become focal points in recent years for the 109-year-old company, which became a corporate mainstay with its mainframe computers and information-technology services.

But IBM officials and industry analysts have said some companies have been skittish about technology purchases with the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, which would hurt IBM's top line. The pandemic prompted IBM in April to withdraw its full-year guidance. The company also laid off thousands of employees in the past two months, spurred by both the pandemic and a broader reorientation of its business.

IBM said Monday its second-quarter revenue fell by 5.4%, albeit a smaller decline than Wall Street analysts were forecasting, to $18.12 billion. Earnings per share also fell to $1.52 from $2.81 in the same period last year. IBM beat analysts' expectations for earnings on an adjusted basis.

Despite the rocky performance, IBM said its cloud-computing revenue was $6.3 billion during the second quarter, up 30% from a year earlier.

IBM's shares rose 3.6% in after-hours trading. The company's share price has fallen 5.7% this year, compared with a slight gain in the S&P 500.

IBM is one of the first big U.S. tech companies to report results for the second quarter. Chip maker Intel Corp. reports later this week, while Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. report quarterly financial results next week.

The U.S. technology sector has shown resilience in the coronavirus era as more people work from home and use computer hardware, software and internet services, but they haven't been immune to such negative effects as a drop-off in advertising and lower demand for smartphones.

Write to Asa Fitch at asa.fitch@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 3.10% 1563.84 Delayed Quote.13.25%
APPLE INC. 2.11% 393.43 Delayed Quote.31.21%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 26680.87 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
FACEBOOK 1.40% 245.42 Delayed Quote.17.92%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.92% 61.15 Delayed Quote.0.25%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 1.01% 126.37 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
NASDAQ 100 2.88% 10952.075761 Delayed Quote.21.90%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.51% 10767.092145 Delayed Quote.17.06%
S&P 500 0.84% 3251.84 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
04:56pWall Street closes higher, Nasdaq sets record as potential vaccines show prom..
RE
04:39pIBM Earnings Falter as Coronavirus Accelerates Turnaround Push
DJ
04:24pIBM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:16pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
04:06pIBM : Reports 2020 Second-Quarter Results
BU
07/17INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : EY, IBM Expand Alliance to Assist Cos. With Di..
DJ
07/17INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : EY and IBM expand global alliance to help orga..
PR
07/15INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : half-yearly earnings release
07/15INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Ascent and IBM Integrate AI RegTech Solutions ..
PU
07/15CORONAVIRUS - AFRICA : UNESCO launches Global Skills Academy to boost employabil..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 536 M - -
Net income 2020 8 015 M - -
Net Debt 2020 52 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 5,23%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 352 600
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 127,06 $
Last Close Price 125,11 $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arvind Krishna Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Whitehurst President, Head-Strategy, Cloud & Cognitive
Virginia M. Rometty Executive Chairman
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-IBM Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.66%111 084
ACCENTURE5.40%141 197
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.14%110 185
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.43%63 435
VMWARE, INC.-7.81%58 638
INFOSYS LIMITED27.78%51 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group