Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT (IBM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IBM Ends Down 7.6%, Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2013 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 10:51pm CEST

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) closed at $134.05, down $11.07 or 7.6%.

-- Lowest close since Feb. 29, 2016, when it closed at $131.03

-- Largest percent decrease since April 19, 2013, when it fell 8.3%

-- On Tuesday, IBM reported that third-quarter profit fell 1.2% to $2.69 billion. Excluding some acquisition-related and retirement-benefit charges, IBM posted earnings of $3.42 a share. Analysts expected adjusted profit of $3.40 a share

-- Earlier Wednesday, IBM's price target was cut to $140 a share from $152 a share by Cantor Fitzgerald, and to $164 a share from $172 a share by BMO Capital, Benzinga reported

-- Down 12.63% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2015 when it fell 14.22%

-- Down 15.97% from 52 weeks ago (October 18, 2017), when it closed at $159.53

-- Down 20.74% from its 52-week closing high of $169.12 on Jan. 18, 2018

-- New 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $133.42; lowest intraday level since March 2, 2016, when it reached $133.22

-- Down 8.06% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 20, 2014, when it fell as much as 8.44%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 18.9 million shares, highest since Sept. 21, 2018, when 19.9 million shares were traded

-- Worst performer in the DJIA on Wednesday

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 on Wednesday

-- Subtracted 75.06 points from the DJIA on Wednesday

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.36% 25706.68 Delayed Quote.2.15%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -7.63% 134.05 Delayed Quote.-8.01%
NASDAQ 100 0.03% 7278.6311 Delayed Quote.11.89%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.04% 7642.7028 Delayed Quote.8.60%
S&P 500 -0.03% 2809.21 Real-time Quote.3.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
10:51pIBM Ends Down 7.6%, Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2013 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:41pTech Down After Mixed Earnings - Tech Roundup
DJ
10:41pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Stocks erase most of early losses after huge g..
AQ
10:37pPulteGroup, IBM and Fiat Chrysler fall while Netflix climbs
AQ
09:12pIBM Shares Slide After Revenue Drop Renews Concerns -- Update
DJ
07:46pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Riyadh Municipality – Elm seminar on Blo..
AQ
05:59pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks erase most of an early plunge
AQ
05:32pIBM's Drop in Revenue Drags Stock Lower
DJ
04:51pIBM : to Hold Cybersecurity Training in New Mobile Command Center on National Ma..
PR
01:37pINFOGRAPHIC : IBM i professionals reveal security and compliance concerns with l..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:19pInternational Business Machines Corporation 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call.. 
12:36pIBM : How About A CEO Change? 
11:54a50 Top Technology Dividend WallStars By Yield And Gains For October 
08:55aIBM Q3 2018 : Flat Revenue Hides Mixed Results 
08:07aRBC out positive on IBM after revenue miss 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 80 169 M
EBIT 2018 14 394 M
Net income 2018 10 816 M
Debt 2018 31 848 M
Yield 2018 4,23%
P/E ratio 2018 12,45
P/E ratio 2019 11,99
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 163 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.01%128 563
ACCENTURE3.16%102 161
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES44.79%99 748
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.08%61 557
VMWARE, INC.14.94%60 386
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS1.62%41 875
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.