IBM : Reports 2018 Third-Quarter Results

Best Year-to-Year Gross Margin Performance in 3 Years, Reflecting
Higher Value Business
Highlights
GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $2.94; Operating (non-GAAP) EPS
of $3.42
Revenue of $18.8 billion, down 2 percent (flat adjusting for currency)
Strategic imperatives revenue of $39.5 billion over last 12 months, up
13 percent (up 11 percent adjusting for currency)
Cloud revenue of $19.0 billion over last 12 months, up 20 percent (up
18 percent adjusting for currency)
As-a-service annual exit run rate for cloud revenue of $11.4 billion
in the quarter, up 21 percent year to year (up 24 percent adjusting
for currency)
Strong services gross profit margin expansion year to year
Maintains full-year operating (non-GAAP) EPS and free cash flow
expectations
IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced third-quarter results.
"IBM's progress and momentum this year in the emerging, high-value
segments of the IT industry are driven by our innovative technology,
deep industry expertise and commitment to trust and security," said
Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our
leadership in the technology and services that deliver hybrid cloud, AI,
blockchain, analytics and security has helped drive our overall
performance, and is helping our clients unleash the full business value
of these innovations."
THIRD QUARTER 2018
Pre-tax
Gross
Diluted
Net
Pre-tax
Income
Profit
EPS
Income
Income
Margin
Margin
GAAP from Continuing Operations
$2.94
$2.7B
$3.0B
16.0%
46.9%
Year/Year
1%
-1%
-2%
0.0Pts
0.0Pts
Operating (Non-GAAP)
$3.42
$3.1B
$3.6B
19.2%
47.4%
Year/Year
5%
3%
1%
0.5Pts
0.0Pts
"In the quarter, we again expanded our overall operating pre-tax income
margin year to year, and produced our strongest year-to-year gross
margin performance in three years," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior
vice president and chief financial officer. "At the same time, with our
strong cash generation, we increased our capital investment in the
business through the first three quarters and continued to return
capital to shareholders."
Strategic Imperatives Revenue
Strategic imperatives revenue over the last 12 months was $39.5 billion,
up 13 percent (up 11 percent adjusting for currency). Total cloud
revenue over the last 12 months was $19.0 billion, up 20 percent (up 18
percent adjusting for currency), with $8.1 billion from hardware,
software and services to enable IBM clients to implement hybrid cloud
solutions across public, private and multi-cloud environments, and $10.9
billion delivered as a service. The annual exit run rate for
as-a-service revenue increased in the quarter to $11.4 billion, up 21
percent (up 24 percent adjusting for currency).
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
In the third quarter, the company generated net cash from operating
activities of $4.2 billion, or $3.1 billion, excluding Global Financing
receivables. IBM’s free cash flow was $2.2 billion. IBM returned $2.1
billion to shareholders through $1.4 billion in dividends and $0.6
billion in gross share repurchases. At the end of September 2018, IBM
had $1.4 billion remaining in the current share repurchase authorization.
IBM ended the third quarter with $14.7 billion of cash on hand. Debt
totaled $46.9 billion, including Global Financing debt of $30.4 billion.
The balance sheet remains strong and is well positioned for the long
term.
Segment Results for Third Quarter
Cognitive Solutions (includes solutions software and transaction
processing software) -- revenues of $4.1 billion, down 6 percent
(down 5 percent adjusting for currency), with growth in Watson health,
security solutions, and key strategic areas in analytics.
Global Business Services (includes consulting, application
management and global process services) -- revenues of $4.1
billion, up 1 percent (up 3 percent adjusting for currency), led by
consulting. Gross profit margin increased 270 basis points.
Technology Services & Cloud Platforms (includes
infrastructure services, technical support services and integration
software) -- revenues of $8.3 billion, down 2 percent (flat year
to year adjusting for currency), with growth in cloud revenue. Gross
profit margin increased 120 basis points.
Systems (includes systems hardware and operating systems software)
-- revenues of $1.7 billion, up 1 percent (up 2 percent adjusting
for currency), driven by growth in Power and IBM Z.
Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) --
revenues of $388 million, down 9 percent (down 7 percent adjusting for
currency).
Full-Year 2018 Expectations
The company expects operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share of
at least $13.80, and GAAP diluted earnings per share of at least $11.60.
Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share exclude $2.20 per share
of charges for amortization of purchased intangible assets, other
acquisition-related charges, retirement-related charges and any one-time
impacts from the enactment of U.S. Tax Reform. GAAP expectations exclude
any fourth-quarter one-time impacts from the enactment of U.S. Tax
Reform.
IBM expects free cash flow of approximately $12 billion, with a
realization rate greater than 100 percent.
Year-To-Date 2018 Results
Consolidated diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was
$7.36 compared to $7.24, up 2 percent year to year. Consolidated net
income was $6.8 billion, flat year to year. Revenues for the nine-month
period totaled $57.8 billion, an increase of 2 percent year to year
(flat year to year adjusting for currency), compared with $56.6 billion
for the first nine months of 2017.
Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share from continuing
operations was $8.96 compared with $8.54 per diluted share for the 2017
period, an increase of 5 percent. Operating (non-GAAP) net income for
the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $8.2 billion compared with
$8.0 billion in the year-ago period, an increase of 3 percent.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein,
statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the
company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial
performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties
and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially,
including the following: a downturn in economic environment and client
spending budgets; the company’s failure to meet growth and productivity
objectives; a failure of the company’s innovation initiatives; damage to
the company’s reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities;
failure of the company’s intellectual property portfolio to prevent
competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary
licenses; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; fluctuations in
financial results, impact of local legal, economic, political and health
conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters, tax matters and
the company’s pension plans; ineffective internal controls; the
company’s use of accounting estimates; the company’s ability to attract
and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of
relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts
of business with government clients; currency fluctuations and customer
financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and
customer credit risk on receivables; reliance on third party
distribution channels and ecosystems; the company’s ability to
successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions; risks from
legal proceedings; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other
risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company’s Form 10-Qs,
Form 10-K and in the company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by
reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as
of the date on which it is made. The company assumes no obligation to
update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Presentation of Information in this Press Release
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding
the company’s results as determined by generally accepted accounting
principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release
the following non-GAAP information which management believes provides
useful information to investors:
IBM results --
presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related
income statement items;
adjusting for free cash flow;
adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency).
Free cash flow guidance is derived using an estimate of profit, working
capital and operational cash outflows. The company views Global
Financing receivables as a profit-generating investment, which it seeks
to maximize and therefore it is not considered when formulating guidance
for free cash flow. As a result, the company does not estimate a GAAP
Net Cash from Operations expectation metric.
The rationale for management’s use of these non-GAAP measures is
included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press
release and is being submitted today to the SEC.
Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use
of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the
underlying whole-dollar amounts).
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
REVENUE
Cognitive Solutions
$
4,148
$
4,400
$
13,027
$
13,021
Global Business Services
4,130
4,093
12,495
12,196
Technology Services & Cloud Platforms
8,292
8,457
25,533
25,079
Systems
1,736
1,721
5,412
4,863
Global Financing
388
427
1,188
1,246
Other
62
56
176
192
TOTAL REVENUE
18,756
19,153
57,830
56,597
GROSS PROFIT
8,803
8,981
*
26,249
25,894
*
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
Cognitive Solutions
76.0
%
78.7
%
*
76.7
%
78.3
%
*
Global Business Services
29.8
%
27.1
%
*
26.3
%
25.1
%
*
Technology Services & Cloud Platforms
42.1
%
40.9
%
*
39.9
%
40.1
%
*
Systems
52.7
%
53.6
%
*
49.3
%
51.5
%
*
Global Financing
26.3
%
25.2
%
*
29.1
%
29.2
%
*
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
46.9
%
46.9
%
*
45.4
%
45.8
%
*
EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
S,G&A
4,363
4,606
*
14,665
14,666
*
R,D&E
1,252
1,291
*
4,021
4,212
*
Intellectual property and
custom development income
(275
)
(308
)
(842
)
(1,118
)
Other (income) and expense
275
159
*
968
751
*
Interest expense
191
168
530
451
TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
5,807
5,917
*
19,341
18,962
*
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,996
3,065
6,908
6,931
Pre-tax margin
16.0
%
16.0
%
11.9
%
12.2
%
Provision for income taxes
304
339
138
120
Effective tax rate
10.2
%
11.0
%
2.0
%
1.7
%
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
2,692
$
2,726
$
6,770
$
6,811
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
2
0
7
(3
)
NET INCOME
$
2,694
$
2,726
$
6,777
$
6,807
EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK:
Assuming Dilution
Continuing Operations
$
2.94
$
2.92
$
7.36
$
7.24
Discontinued Operations
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.01
$
0.00
TOTAL
$
2.94
$
2.92
$
7.37
$
7.24
Basic
Continuing Operations
$
2.95
$
2.93
$
7.39
$
7.28
Discontinued Operations
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.01
$
0.00
TOTAL
$
2.95
$
2.93
$
7.40
$
7.28
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING (M's):
Assuming Dilution
915.2
933.2
920.0
940.2
Basic
911.2
929.4
915.6
935.6
* Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on presentation of
net postretirement benefit cost.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
At
At
(Dollars in Millions)
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,563
$
11,972
Restricted cash
168
262
*
Marketable securities
2,932
608
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net
7,071
8,928
Short-term financing receivables, net
19,249
21,721
Other accounts receivable, net
767
981
Inventory
1,893
1,583
Deferred Costs
2,227
1,820
**
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,388
1,860
* **
Total Current Assets
48,257
49,735
Property, plant and equipment, net
10,949
11,116
Long-term financing receivables, net
8,179
9,550
Prepaid pension assets
5,655
4,643
Deferred costs
2,581
2,136
**
Deferred taxes
4,436
4,862
Goodwill and intangibles, net
39,660
40,531
Investments and sundry assets
2,272
2,783
**
Total Assets
$
121,990
$
125,356
LIABILITIES:
Current Liabilities:
Taxes
$
2,502
$
4,219
Short-term debt
10,932
6,987
Accounts payable
5,384
6,451
Deferred income
10,704
11,552
Other liabilities
7,300
8,153
Total Current Liabilities
36,822
37,363
Long-term debt
35,989
39,837
Retirement related obligations
15,774
16,720
Deferred income
3,507
3,746
Other liabilities
9,979
9,965
Total Liabilities
102,071
107,631
EQUITY:
IBM Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
54,987
54,566
Retained earnings
158,612
153,126
Treasury stock -- at cost
(165,995
)
(163,507
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(27,820
)
(26,592
)
Total IBM Stockholders' Equity
19,784
17,594
Noncontrolling interests
134
131
Total Equity
19,918
17,725
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
121,990
$
125,356
* Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on restricted cash.
** Recast to conform to current period presentation.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions)
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities per GAAP:
$
4,232
$
3,570
$
11,128
$
10,991
Less: change in Global Financing (GF) Receivables
1,096
258
2,874
2,468
Capital Expenditures, Net
(942
)
(780
)
(2,839
)
(2,347
)
Free Cash Flow
2,194
2,532
5,415
6,176
Acquisitions
(1
)
(274
)
(123
)
(442
)
Divestitures
-
6
-
35
Dividends
(1,431
)
(1,396
)
(4,250
)
(4,119
)
Share Repurchase
(627
)
(949
)
(2,393
)
(3,674
)
Non-GF Debt
2,218
(467
)
1,607
1,896
Other (includes GF Net Receivables and GF Debt)
382
(216
)
*
1,564
3,124
*
Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash
and Short-term Marketable Securities
$
2,736
($763
)
*
$
1,820
$
2,995
*
* Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on restricted cash.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions)
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net Income from Operations
$
2,694
$
2,726
$
6,777
$
6,807
Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles
1,138
1,175
3,368
3,392
Stock-based Compensation
129
123
371
388
Working Capital / Other
(825
)
(713
)
(2,261
)
(2,064
)
Global Financing A/R
1,096
258
2,874
2,468
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
4,232
$
3,570
$
11,128
$
10,991
Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds
(942
)
(780
)
(2,839
)
(2,347
)
Divestitures, net of cash transferred
-
6
-
35
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(1
)
(274
)
(123
)
(442
)
Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net
(2,026
)
(858
)
*
(2,406
)
(517
)
*
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
($2,969
)
($1,906
)
*
($5,368
)
($3,271
)
*
Debt, net of payments & proceeds
1,595
(446
)
845
2,310
Dividends
(1,431
)
(1,396
)
(4,250
)
(4,119
)
Common Stock Repurchases
(627
)
(949
)
(2,393
)
(3,674
)
Common Stock Transactions - Other
26
35
(66
)
(15
)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
($437
)
($2,756
)
($5,864
)
($5,499
)
Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash
(55
)
328
(399
)
875
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
$
771
($764
)
*
($503
)
$
3,096
*
* Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on restricted cash.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
THIRD - QUARTER 2018
Technology
Global
Services &
(Dollars in Millions)
Cognitive
Business
Cloud
Global
Solutions
Services
Platforms
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
$
4,148
$
4,130
$
8,292
$
1,736
$
388
Internal
639
77
240
181
338
Total Segment Revenue
$
4,787
$
4,207
$
8,533
$
1,917
$
726
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
1,629
579
1,075
209
308
Pre-tax margin
34.0
%
13.8
%
12.6
%
10.9
%
42.5
%
Change YTY Revenue - External
(5.7
)%
0.9
%
(1.9
)%
0.9
%
(9.0
)%
Change YTY Revenue - External @constant currency
(4.6
)%
2.5
%
0.2
%
1.8
%
(7.1
)%
THIRD - QUARTER 2017
Technology
Global
Services &
(Dollars in Millions)
Cognitive
Business
Cloud
Global
Solutions
Services
Platforms
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
$
4,400
$
4,093
$
8,457
$
1,721
$
427
Internal
629
92
164
227
272
Total Segment Revenue
$
5,030
$
4,185
$
8,621
$
1,948
$
698
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations *
1,643
442
1,177
337
243
Pre-tax margin *
32.7
%
10.6
%
13.7
%
17.3
%
34.8
%
* Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on presentation of
net postretirement benefit cost.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
NINE - MONTHS 2018
Technology
Global
Services &
(Dollars in Millions)
Cognitive
Business
Cloud
Global
Solutions
Services
Platforms
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
$
13,027
$
12,495
$
25,533
$
5,412
$
1,188
Internal
2,122
249
550
576
1,240
Total Segment Revenue
$
15,149
$
12,744
$
26,083
$
5,989
$
2,428
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
4,718
1,109
2,395
352
1,042
Pre-tax margin
31.1
%
8.7
%
9.2
%
5.9
%
42.9
%
Change YTY Revenue - External
0.0
%
2.4
%
1.8
%
11.3
%
(4.7
)%
Change YTY Revenue - External @constant currency
(1.4
)%
0.5
%
(0.1
)%
9.9
%
(5.8
)%
NINE - MONTHS 2017
Technology
Global
Services &
(Dollars in Millions)
Cognitive
Business
Cloud
Global
Solutions
Services
Platforms
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
$
13,021
$
12,196
$
25,079
$
4,863
$
1,246
Internal
2,001
271
497
571
925
Total Segment Revenue
$
15,022
$
12,467
$
25,576
$
5,434
$
2,171
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations *
4,522
1,035
2,845
222
835
Pre-tax margin *
30.1
%
8.3
%
11.1
%
4.1
%
38.5
%
* Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on presentation of
net postretirement benefit cost.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
THIRD - QUARTER 2018
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax Reform
Related
Related
One-Time
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments*
Adjustments**
Impact
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
$
8,803
$
96
-
-
$
8,899
Gross Profit Margin
46.9
%
0.5Pts
-
-
47.4
%
S,G&A
4,363
(112
)
-
-
4,251
R,D&E
1,252
-
-
-
1,252
Other (Income) & Expense
275
(1
)
(389
)
-
(115
)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
5,807
(113
)
(389
)
-
5,304
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
2,996
209
389
-
3,594
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
16.0
%
1.1Pts
2.1Pts
-
19.2
%
Provision for Income Taxes***
304
56
100
-
460
Effective Tax Rate
10.2
%
1.0Pts
1.7Pts
-
12.8
%
Income from Continuing Operations
2,692
153
289
-
3,134
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
14.4
%
0.8Pts
1.5Pts
-
16.7
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations
$
2.94
$
0.17
$
0.31
-
$
3.42
THIRD - QUARTER 2017
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Related
Related
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments*
Adjustments**
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
$
8,981
$
114
-
$
9,095
Gross Profit Margin
46.9
%
0.6Pts
-
47.5
%
S,G&A
4,606
(125
)
-
4,482
R,D&E
1,291
-
-
1,291
Other (Income) & Expense
159
-
(273
)
(114
)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
5,917
(125
)
(273
)
5,519
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
3,065
238
273
3,576
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
16.0
%
1.2Pts
1.4Pts
18.7
%
Provision for Income Taxes***
339
79
113
531
Effective Tax Rate
11.0
%
1.5Pts
2.3Pts
14.8
%
Income from Continuing Operations
2,726
159
160
3,045
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
14.2
%
0.8Pts
0.8Pts
15.9
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations
$
2.92
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
3.26
* Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in
process R&D, severance cost for acquired employees, vacant space
for acquired companies, deal costs and acquisition integration tax
charges.
** Includes retirement-related interest cost, expected return
on plan assets, recognized actuarial losses or gains, amortization
of transition assets, other settlements, curtailments,
amortization of prior service cost and insolvency insurance. 2017
adjustments were recast to reflect the adoption of the FASB
guidance on net postretirement benefit cost.
*** Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from
continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting
principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC
740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the
results.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
NINE - MONTHS 2018
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax Reform
Related
Related
One-Time
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments*
Adjustments**
Impact
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
$
26,249
$
283
-
-
$
26,531
Gross Profit Margin
45.4
%
0.5Pts
-
-
45.9
%
S,G&A
14,665
(332
)
-
-
14,333
R,D&E
4,021
-
-
-
4,021
Other (Income) & Expense
968
(1
)
(1,185
)
-
(219
)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
19,341
(333
)
(1,185
)
-
17,822
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
6,908
616
1,185
-
8,709
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
11.9
%
1.1Pts
2.0Pts
-
15.1
%
Provision for Income Taxes***
138
138
285
(93
)
468
Effective Tax Rate
2.0
%
1.4Pts
3.0Pts
(1.1)Pts
5.4
%
Income from Continuing Operations
6,770
478
900
93
8,241
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
11.7
%
0.8Pts
1.6Pts
0.2Pts
14.2
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations
$
7.36
$
0.52
$
0.98
$
0.10
$
8.96
NINE - MONTHS 2017
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Related
Related
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments*
Adjustments**
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
$
25,894
$
349
-
$
26,243
Gross Profit Margin
45.8
%
0.6Pts
-
46.4
%
S,G&A
14,666
(393
)
-
14,273
R,D&E
4,212
-
-
4,212
Other (Income) & Expense
751
(7
)
(969
)
(225
)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
18,962
(401
)
(969
)
17,593
Pre-Tax Income from Continuing Operations
6,931
750
969
8,650
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
12.2
%
1.3Pts
1.7Pts
15.3
%
Provision for Income Taxes***
120
212
288
621
Effective Tax Rate
1.7
%
2.3Pts
3.1Pts
7.2
%
Income from Continuing Operations
6,811
537
681
8,030
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
12.0
%
0.9Pts
1.2Pts
14.2
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations
$
7.24
$
0.57
$
0.73
$
8.54
* Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in
process R&D, severance cost for acquired employees, vacant space
for acquired companies, deal costs and acquisition integration tax
charges.
** Includes retirement-related interest cost, expected return
on plan assets, recognized actuarial losses or gains, amortization
of transition assets, other settlements, curtailments,
amortization of prior service cost and insolvency insurance. 2017
adjustments were recast to reflect the adoption of the FASB
guidance on net postretirement benefit cost.
*** Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from
continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting
principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC
740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the
results.