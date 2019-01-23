Log in
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT (IBM)
News 
News Summary

IBM Up Over 8% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

01/23/2019 | 11:14am EST

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) is currently at $132.61, up $10.09 or 8.24%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 17, 2018, when it closed at $134.05

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 18, 2017, when it rose 8.86%

-- On Tuesday, IBM reported that fourth-quarter revenue fell 3.5%, to $21.76 billion, compared with $22.54 billion a year ago. The company swung to a profit of $1.95 billion from a $1.05 billion net loss a year earlier

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Up 16.66% month-to-date; on pace for best month since October 2002 when it rose 35.38%

-- Down 19.81% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 24, 2018), when it closed at $165.37

-- Up 10.19% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 21, 2009, when it rose as much as 11.73%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 68.42 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:39:42 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 24500.29 Delayed Quote.4.62%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 8.25% 132.11 Delayed Quote.7.79%
NASDAQ 100 0.17% 6645.997 Delayed Quote.7.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.14% 7019.6655 Delayed Quote.7.87%
S&P 500 0.16% 2633.91 Delayed Quote.6.54%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 78 817 M
EBIT 2019 14 436 M
Net income 2019 10 576 M
Debt 2019 28 554 M
Yield 2019 5,25%
P/E ratio 2019 10,41
P/E ratio 2020 10,06
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 111 B
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 143 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.79%111 345
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.47%100 242
ACCENTURE5.65%94 961
VMWARE, INC.7.95%60 676
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING1.56%58 293
INFOSYS LTD13.11%45 519
