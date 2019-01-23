IBM Up Over 8% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) is currently at $132.61, up $10.09 or 8.24%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 17, 2018, when it closed at $134.05

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 18, 2017, when it rose 8.86%

-- On Tuesday, IBM reported that fourth-quarter revenue fell 3.5%, to $21.76 billion, compared with $22.54 billion a year ago. The company swung to a profit of $1.95 billion from a $1.05 billion net loss a year earlier

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Up 16.66% month-to-date; on pace for best month since October 2002 when it rose 35.38%

-- Down 19.81% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 24, 2018), when it closed at $165.37

-- Up 10.19% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 21, 2009, when it rose as much as 11.73%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 68.42 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:39:42 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet