Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT

(IBM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IBM proposes changes to law shielding internet firms from user content liability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man stands near an IBM logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp proposed changes to a 1996 law that protects internet companies from liabilities related to what users post on their platforms.

In a blog post on Wednesday, IBM called for a fresh look at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA 230), which exempts developers of online services from lawsuits stemming from user-posted content such as restaurant reviews or social media photos. (https://ibm.co/2JqXHE0)

"We simply believe companies should also be held legally responsible to use reasonable, common-sense care when it comes to moderating online content," Ryan Hagemann, an IBM government and regulatory affairs technology policy executive said in the blog post.

Silicon Valley has long opposed efforts to rewrite the decades-old Communications Decency Act, which has been credited with helping the rapid growth of internet companies over the past 20 years.

Some lawmakers and attorneys have argued that the statute, CDA 230, has been broadly interpreted to give companies too much leeway in avoiding responsibility for harmful content.

The law at present is an expansive liability shield for internet companies for actions that occur on their platforms, regardless of whether the platform turns a blind eye to illegal activity, Hagemann said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.48% 1140.91 Delayed Quote.6.87%
FACEBOOK 1.77% 202.73 Delayed Quote.51.96%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 0.82% 140.47 Delayed Quote.23.67%
TWITTER -0.48% 37.47 Delayed Quote.31.00%
YELP INC 0.37% 35.46 Delayed Quote.0.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
06:00pIBM proposes changes to law shielding internet firms from user content liabil..
RE
04:19pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Settles At Fresh Record After Dovish Testimony By Fed..
DJ
10:38aETSY : When Pregnancies and Bigger Jobs Go Hand in Hand
DJ
09:13aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Columbus Crew SC Taps IBM to Help Create Fan-F..
PU
02:48aIBM Closes Its Biggest Deal Ever -- WSJ
DJ
07/09IBM closes $34 billion deal to buy Red Hat to boost cloud business
RE
07/09Tech Up Amid Deal Activity - Tech Roundup
DJ
07/09RED HAT : IBM Closes Its Red Hat Purchase, a Deal With High Stakes for Rometty -..
DJ
07/09INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : H. Ross Perot rose from poverty to self-made b..
AQ
07/09INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Colorful self-made billionaire H. Ross Perot d..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 77 268 M
EBIT 2019 13 881 M
Net income 2019 10 988 M
Debt 2019 30 645 M
Yield 2019 4,59%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,95x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 149  $
Last Close Price 140  $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.67%125 354
ACCENTURE35.52%121 942
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.69%118 243
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.73%71 743
VMWARE, INC.19.04%69 230
INFOSYS LTD8.58%44 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About