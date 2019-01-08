IBM :'s Innovations at CES 2019 Showcase What's Next in Technology Transforming the World

Log in
01/08/2019 | 12:11am EST

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2019, IBM (NYSE: IBM) will showcase how innovative technologies are changing the world.

IBM Unveils World’s First Integrated Quantum Computing System for Commercial Use LAS VEGAS, NEV., Jan. 8, 2019 –At CES 2019, IBM announced IBM Q System OneTM, the world’s first integrated universal approximate quantum computing system designed for scientific and commercial use. Photo Credit: IBM. Contact: Chris Nay, IBM, cnay@us.ibm.com, 720-349-2032

IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty will deliver the opening keynote at CES 2019 on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8:30 am PST (see live webcast here: www.ibm.com). During her keynote, Rometty will show how technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain and cloud are reshaping the world of business, and, in turn, our daily lives. She also will talk about what's coming next in these pioneering technologies – and how new data will revolutionize how we live, work and play.

The innovations include:

  • IBM Q System One is the world's first integrated universal approximate quantum computing system designed for scientific and commercial use. IBM also announced plans to open its first IBM Q Quantum Computation Center for commercial clients in Poughkeepsie, New York, in 2019. IBM Q systems are designed to one day tackle problems that are currently seen as too complex and exponential in nature for classical systems to handle. For the first time ever, IBM Q System One enables universal approximate superconducting quantum computers to operate beyond the confines of the research lab.  
  • IBM and its subsidiary The Weather Company unveiled a powerful new global weather forecasting system that will provide the most accurate local weather forecasts ever seen worldwide. The new IBM Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System (GRAF) will be the first hourly-updating commercial weather system that is able to predict something as small as a thunderstorm globally. Compared to existing models, it will provide a nearly 200 percent improvement in forecasting resolution for much of the globe (improving resolution from 12- to 3-square kilometers). It will be available later this year. 
  • Last June, IBM Research unveiled Project Debater, the first AI system that can debate humans on complex topics. This week at CES, IBM shares a new dimension for this technology: Project Debater - Speech by Crowd. The experimental cloud-based AI platform uses the core AI behind IBM Project Debater to collect free-text arguments from large audiences on debatable topics and automatically constructs persuasive viewpoints to support or contest the topic. Visit Project Debater - Speech by Crowd every day during CES to weigh in on a new topic: http://ibm.biz/Debater2019
  • IBM Research's first-of-a-kind "fingernail sensor" prototype which, when combined with AI and machine learning, could change the way that clinicians use data, such as changes in an individual's grip strength, to monitor and track disease monitor and track disease. The sensor measures how a fingernail bends and moves continuously throughout the day to indicate grip strength, a key biomarker for health. By continually collecting data and feeding it into AI algorithms, the sensor could one day give clinicians a more accurate picture of a patient's grip strength and movement over time, which could enable doctors to provide more personalized treatment recommendations for a range of conditions, from Parkinson's Disease to cardiovascular disease. IBM also announce a new initiative with The Michael J. Fox Foundation to better understand Parkinson's Disease, and a new tool launched with Medtronic aimed to help those with diabetes better predict the likelihood when they will experience a low glucose event within an upcoming 1-4 hour window.

About IBM
For more information, visit www.ibm.com/press.

Contact:
Angelena Abate, IBM
Angelena.Abate@ibm.com 
646-234-8060

Related materials:
Quantum: press release
Weather forecasting system: press release
Project debater - Speech by Crowd: IBM Research blog 
Fingernail sensor: IBM Research blog 

IBM's GRAF Weather System - A Side-by-Side Comparison LAS VEGAS, NEV., CES 2019, Jan. 8, 2019 – An August 2018 monsoon in India, shown at left by the best current weather model that operates at 13-kilometer resolution. At right, the new IBM Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System (GRAF) operates at 3-km resolution and updates 6 to 12 times more often. Source: IBM. Contact: Melissa Medori, IBM, mmedori@us.ibm.com, 404-238-6329

IBM Project Debater – Speech by Crowd Pushes Frontiers of AI as First System Capable of Engaging Humans in Debate LAS VEGAS, NEV., Jan. 8, 2019 – Last June, IBM Research unveiled Project Debater, the first AI system that can debate humans on complex topics (left). This week at CES, IBM shares a new dimension for this technology: Project Debater - Speech by Crowd (right). The experimental cloud-based AI platform uses the core AI behind IBM Project Debater to collect free-text arguments fro

IBM's Tiny Fingernail Sensor Prototype Uses AI to Potentially Help Clinicians Track and Monitor Parkinson's Disease LAS VEGAS, NEV., Jan. 8, 2019 –At CES 2019, IBM showcases its tiny "fingernail sensor" prototype that uses AI to measure grip strength and could help patients manage Parkinson's Disease. Photo Credit: IBM. Contact: Erin Lehr, IBM, edlehr@us.ibm.com (832) 766-7625

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/IBM Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibms-innovations-at-ces-2019-showcase-whats-next-in-technology-transforming-the-world-300774449.html

SOURCE IBM


© PRNewswire 2019
