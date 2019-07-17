Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT

(IBM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International Business Machines : Cloud growth fuels IBM profit beat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 06:35pm EDT
A man stands near an IBM logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, propped up by recurring growth in its high-margin cloud business.

The company is relying on its cloud business in the face of slowing growth in its legacy businesses, including mainframes and storage systems.

Last week, it wrapped up its $34 billion acquisition of Linux maker Red Hat Inc, its biggest deal so far, to expand its subscription-based software offerings.

Revenue from cloud business, the faster-growing service and a key metric for the company, grew 5% to $4.8 billion during the quarter.

However, a stronger dollar dragged down its revenue by about $500 million. IBM makes over 60% of its revenue from outside the United States.

IBM's Global Technology Services unit, its biggest business by revenue that includes infrastructure, cloud and technology support services, reported a 6.7% drop in revenue to $6.84 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $6.92 billion, according to three analysts polled by Refinitiv IBES.

The company's systems business, which includes its mainframe servers and storage hardware, fell 19.5% to $1.75 billion.

Total revenue slipped 4.2% to $19.16 billion, in line with analysts' estimates of $19.16 billion.

The decline in revenue could be attributed to weakness in the company's legacy business of selling hardware, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters.

IBM said it remained on track to achieve adjusted earnings of at least $13.90 for 2019, excluding the impact of Red Hat, in-line with analysts' expectations.

The company added that it would provide an update on 2019 adjusted earnings, including impact from Red Hat on Aug. 2.

The company's net income rose to $2.50 billion, or $2.81 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $2.40 billion, or $2.61 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $3.17 per share, beating estimates of $3.07.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Sayanti Chakraborty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
06:35pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Cloud growth fuels IBM profit beat
RE
05:24pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Revenue Lags as Cloud Pivot Remains a Chal..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:00pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : 2Q19 charts (225 KB)
PU
04:56pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Revenue Lags as Cloud Pivot Remains a Chal..
DJ
04:39pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Revenue Lags as Cloud Pivot Remains a Chal..
DJ
04:27pIBM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:26pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
04:13pIBM : Reports 2019 Second-Quarter Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 77 199 M
EBIT 2019 13 881 M
Net income 2019 10 988 M
Debt 2019 30 645 M
Yield 2019 4,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,99x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 148,56  $
Last Close Price 143,07  $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.08%125 229
ACCENTURE37.76%124 032
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.25%115 303
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.23%71 904
VMWARE, INC.25.64%68 948
INFOSYS LTD19.11%45 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About