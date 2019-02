By Josh Beckerman



International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) plans to invest over $2 billion in New York state, including an "AI Hardware Center" at the Polytechnic Institute campus in Albany.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that IBM plans to provide at least $30 million in cash and in-kind contributions for artificial intelligence research across the SUNY system, with SUNY matching up to $25 million for a combined total of $55 million.

