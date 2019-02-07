International Business Machines : Cuomo Says IBM to Invest $2 Billion in New York State, Including 'AI Hardware Center' -- Update

(Adds details)

By Josh Beckerman

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) plans to invest over $2 billion in New York state, including an "AI Hardware Center" at the Polytechnic Institute campus in Albany.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that IBM plans to provide at least $30 million in cash and in-kind contributions for artificial intelligence research across the SUNY system, with SUNY matching up to $25 million for a combined total of $55 million.

Empire State Development will provide a $300 million capital grant over five years, Mr. Cuomo said.

IBM has been a prominent company in upstate New York. It closed a major plant in Kingston in 1995.

IBM's Watson AI system won a "Jeopardy!" television battle in 2011. It has unveiled AI products including a weather forecasting tool called the Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System.

