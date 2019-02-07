Log in
International Business Machines : Cuomo Says IBM to Invest $2 Billion in New York State, Including 'AI Hardware Center' -- Update

02/07/2019 | 02:26pm EST

(Adds details) 

 
   By Josh Beckerman

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) plans to invest over $2 billion in New York state, including an "AI Hardware Center" at the Polytechnic Institute campus in Albany.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that IBM plans to provide at least $30 million in cash and in-kind contributions for artificial intelligence research across the SUNY system, with SUNY matching up to $25 million for a combined total of $55 million.

Empire State Development will provide a $300 million capital grant over five years, Mr. Cuomo said.

IBM has been a prominent company in upstate New York. It closed a major plant in Kingston in 1995.

IBM's Watson AI system won a "Jeopardy!" television battle in 2011. It has unveiled AI products including a weather forecasting tool called the Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 78 048 M
EBIT 2019 14 066 M
Net income 2019 10 777 M
Debt 2019 33 418 M
Yield 2019 4,80%
P/E ratio 2019 11,16
P/E ratio 2020 10,74
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
Capitalization 124 B
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 141 $
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.93%123 887
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.60%108 973
ACCENTURE11.45%100 181
VMWARE, INC.14.50%64 361
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING11.00%63 402
INFOSYS LTD15.84%46 453
