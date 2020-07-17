International Business Machines : EY, IBM Expand Alliance to Assist Cos. With Digital Transformation

By Stephen Nakrosis



EY and International Business Machines Corp. on Friday said they were expanding their global alliance "designed to help organizations accelerate digital transformation."

The companies said their teams "will provide additional joint consulting and systems integration capabilities to help deliver long-term value to clients." The combination of EY consulting services with IBM's consulting technology practice, hybrid cloud and AI capabilities, "will help clients address significant business challenges," the companies said.

The alliance can provide clients "with specialized hybrid cloud functionalities including Red Hat OpenShift, as well as IBM Watson, IBM Blockchain, 5G and edge computing technologies," the companies said, adding that "the expanded alliance also marks EY professionals' access to the IBM public cloud ecosystem."

