Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT

(IBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International Business Machines : EY, IBM Expand Alliance to Assist Cos. With Digital Transformation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

EY and International Business Machines Corp. on Friday said they were expanding their global alliance "designed to help organizations accelerate digital transformation."

The companies said their teams "will provide additional joint consulting and systems integration capabilities to help deliver long-term value to clients." The combination of EY consulting services with IBM's consulting technology practice, hybrid cloud and AI capabilities, "will help clients address significant business challenges," the companies said.

The alliance can provide clients "with specialized hybrid cloud functionalities including Red Hat OpenShift, as well as IBM Watson, IBM Blockchain, 5G and edge computing technologies," the companies said, adding that "the expanded alliance also marks EY professionals' access to the IBM public cloud ecosystem."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
05:28pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : EY, IBM Expand Alliance to Assist Cos. With Di..
DJ
04:56pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : EY and IBM expand global alliance to help orga..
PR
07/15INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : half-yearly earnings release
07/15INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Ascent and IBM Integrate AI RegTech Solutions ..
PU
07/15CORONAVIRUS - AFRICA : UNESCO launches Global Skills Academy to boost employabil..
AQ
07/14APPLE : White House-backed campaign pushes alternate career paths
AQ
07/14INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Says Well Ahead of Plan in Cutting Carbon-..
DJ
07/14IBM : 's 30th Annual Environmental Report Highlights Reduction In CO2 Emissions
PR
07/09INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Anta turns to IBM Services and SAP S/4HANA® to..
PU
07/09INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM acquires RPA vendor to enhance automation ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 536 M - -
Net income 2020 8 015 M - -
Net Debt 2020 52 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 5,28%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 352 600
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 127,06 $
Last Close Price 124,01 $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arvind Krishna Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Whitehurst President, Head-Strategy, Cloud & Cognitive
Virginia M. Rometty Executive Chairman
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-IBM Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.48%110 107
ACCENTURE4.06%139 397
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.81%111 626
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.26%62 824
VMWARE, INC.-7.85%58 613
INFOSYS LIMITED23.52%51 436
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group