Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT (IBM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

International Business Machines : IBM Bet Billions That Watson Could Improve Cancer -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 06:35am CEST

Dr. Wartman's organization was one of 14 IBM partners announced in May 2015, with a goal of enabling clinicians to use Watson for Genomics on a broad range of patients by the end of that year. The system was not in clinical use at the 11 centers the Journal reached for comment, including Cleveland Clinic, Yale Cancer Center, the University of Southern California's Center for Applied Molecular Medicine and the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Perhaps the largest clinical user of Watson for Genomics has been the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In June 2016, IBM formed a partnership with the VA with the goal of using the product on 10,000 veterans within two years. So far, doctors there have used it on more than 3,000 patients, according to Michael Kelley, a VA oncologist.

To use Watson for Genomics, the VA sends tumor samples to a third-party vendor that does a genetic analysis. Dr. Kelley uploads the results, plus the cancer type, to Watson, which returns a ranked list of possible treatments based on studies describing what has worked on cases with similar genetics.

Dr. Kelley said Watson's recommendations can be wrong, even for tried-and-true treatments. On the other hand, he said, it is fast and useful at finding relevant medical articles, saving time and sometimes surfacing information doctors aren't aware of.

VA doctors don't discuss Watson's suggestions with patients. Patrick McGuire, a patient of Dr. Kelley's, was unaware it recommended an immunotherapy for his cancer type until recently. The 45-year-old retired Navy veteran, who lives in Kenly, N.C., said he was happy AI played a role in his current treatment, which seems to be working although it hasn't completely shrunk his tumor. He said his doctors will re-evaluate its effectiveness in a couple of months.

In another instance, Watson identified a therapy for a type of gastric cancer associated with a certain genetic alteration and cited a paper Dr. Kelley said he didn't think he would have found on his own. He sent that information to the patient's physician and the patient was treated accordingly. The patient didn't respond to the medication, he said.

The unpaid project, originally slated to conclude in July, will continue for another year. The VA is also testing the reliability of other similar services.

"There's a lot of promise for AI," Dr. Kelley said, but for now, "that promise is not realized."

Write to Daniela Hernandez at daniela.hernandez@wsj.com and Ted Greenwald at Ted.Greenwald@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
06:35aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Bet Billions That Watson Could Improve Can..
DJ
06:35aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Bet Billions That Watson Could Improve Can..
DJ
08/10AT&T : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Arizona (Aug. 10)
AQ
08/10INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Illinois ..
AQ
08/10INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Minnesota..
AQ
08/10INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in North Car..
AQ
08/10INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Vermont (..
AQ
08/10ULCCS gets new CEO
AQ
08/10USPTO Unveils Blockchain-Related Patents from Microsoft, BT, IBM, Others
AQ
08/10GLOBAL NETWORK-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET R : Global Network-as-a-Service Market to gro..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09MAERSK, IBM : 94 companies joined blockchain platform for shipping 
08/0718 DIVIDEND INCREASES : July 30-August 3, 2018 
08/07China has outspent the U.S. in 5G 
08/07Mayar Capital Management Annual Letter To Partners 2018 
08/06Mimecast Acquires Solebit For Anti-Phishing Defense 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 80 331 M
EBIT 2018 14 433 M
Net income 2018 10 845 M
Debt 2018 32 278 M
Yield 2018 4,25%
P/E ratio 2018 12,36
P/E ratio 2019 11,97
EV / Sales 2018 2,05x
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capitalization 132 B
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 164 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.83%132 141
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES46.52%109 653
ACCENTURE4.96%108 612
VMWARE, INC.22.26%62 185
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING18.86%60 713
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS6.39%45 255
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.