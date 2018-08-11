International Business Machines : IBM Bet Billions That Watson Could Improve Cancer -2

Dr. Wartman's organization was one of 14 IBM partners announced in May 2015, with a goal of enabling clinicians to use Watson for Genomics on a broad range of patients by the end of that year. The system was not in clinical use at the 11 centers the Journal reached for comment, including Cleveland Clinic, Yale Cancer Center, the University of Southern California's Center for Applied Molecular Medicine and the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Perhaps the largest clinical user of Watson for Genomics has been the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In June 2016, IBM formed a partnership with the VA with the goal of using the product on 10,000 veterans within two years. So far, doctors there have used it on more than 3,000 patients, according to Michael Kelley, a VA oncologist.

To use Watson for Genomics, the VA sends tumor samples to a third-party vendor that does a genetic analysis. Dr. Kelley uploads the results, plus the cancer type, to Watson, which returns a ranked list of possible treatments based on studies describing what has worked on cases with similar genetics.

Dr. Kelley said Watson's recommendations can be wrong, even for tried-and-true treatments. On the other hand, he said, it is fast and useful at finding relevant medical articles, saving time and sometimes surfacing information doctors aren't aware of.

VA doctors don't discuss Watson's suggestions with patients. Patrick McGuire, a patient of Dr. Kelley's, was unaware it recommended an immunotherapy for his cancer type until recently. The 45-year-old retired Navy veteran, who lives in Kenly, N.C., said he was happy AI played a role in his current treatment, which seems to be working although it hasn't completely shrunk his tumor. He said his doctors will re-evaluate its effectiveness in a couple of months.

In another instance, Watson identified a therapy for a type of gastric cancer associated with a certain genetic alteration and cited a paper Dr. Kelley said he didn't think he would have found on his own. He sent that information to the patient's physician and the patient was treated accordingly. The patient didn't respond to the medication, he said.

The unpaid project, originally slated to conclude in July, will continue for another year. The VA is also testing the reliability of other similar services.

"There's a lot of promise for AI," Dr. Kelley said, but for now, "that promise is not realized."

Write to Daniela Hernandez at daniela.hernandez@wsj.com and Ted Greenwald at Ted.Greenwald@wsj.com