Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT

(IBM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International Business Machines : IBM Cuts About 2,000 Jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

By Asa Fitch

International Business Machines Corp. is cutting about 2,000 jobs in a round of layoffs this week, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the technology giant works to reshape its business.

"We are continuing to reposition our team to align with our focus on the high-value segments of the IT market, and we also continue to hire aggressively in critical new areas that deliver value for our clients and IBM," a company representative said in a statement.

IBM had 350,600 employees as of Dec. 31, the fewest number of employees reported since 2005, according to securities filings.

The company currently has about 25,000 open job postings world-wide.

Several technology firms have made staff cuts this year, including Symantec Corp. and Oracle Corp.

In April, IBM reported its third consecutive quarter of declining revenue, as efforts to expand in cloud computing and artificial intelligence haven't been enough to offset slower growth in equipment sales and services.

--Bowdeya Tweh contributed to this article.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
01:02pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Cuts About 2,000 Jobs
DJ
12:23pIBM AND THE WEATHER CHANNEL LAUNCH F : Change Initiative to Help Combat Freshwat..
PU
10:41aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Russia's largest palladium producer Nornickel ..
AQ
10:39aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Ibm terminations may be sign of things to come
AQ
10:37aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Regina Kassar Named Salesforce Coast Guard Acc..
AQ
08:37aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Samsung Has Third Most AI Patents After Micros..
AQ
07:32aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : IBM, T-Systems scrap mainframe venture after German criticism
RE
05:43aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : IBM, T-Systems scrap mainframe venture after German criticism
RE
06/06SL : Announces RTView Enterprise Edition 5.0; Significant user experience improv..
AQ
06/06INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Google to acquire data firm Looker for $2.6 bi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 77 031 M
EBIT 2019 13 846 M
Net income 2019 10 811 M
Debt 2019 32 973 M
Yield 2019 4,91%
P/E ratio 2019 10,82
P/E ratio 2020 10,49
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 147 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.68%113 730
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.42%121 590
ACCENTURE27.34%117 440
VMWARE, INC.21.72%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.31%67 896
INFOSYS LTD11.63%46 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About