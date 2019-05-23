Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT

(IBM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International Business Machines : IBM Expects Quantum Leap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Yun-Hee Kim

Quantum computers won't replace today's traditional computers, but they will become mainstream within five years, a top executive in charge of emerging technologies at International Business Machines Corp. predicted.

Speaking at The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival Wednesday, Arvind Krishna, senior vice president of cloud and cognitive software, predicted that with quantum computing, batteries could last "a thousand times longer" and airplanes could become lighter.

"All of these use cases, I think, will get solved in a few years," Mr. Krishna said. "Pharmaceuticals and drug discovery is a much harder problem."

Quantum computers have the potential to sort through a vast number of possible solutions -- more than the number of atoms in the universe -- with the calculations being completed as fast as a fraction of a second.

Responding to criticism from researchers that the U.S. may be falling behind China and the European Union to invest in quantum computing, Mr. Krishna said the U.S. is currently slightly ahead but does need to invest more. China is constructing a $10 billion research center for quantum applications. The European Union announced in 2016 that it is creating a EUR1 billion effort on four areas of quantum technology including computing and communication.

Mr. Krishna, who also oversees the integration of IBM's $33 billion acquisition of Red Hat Inc. said he expects the deal -- IBM's largest acquisition to date -- to close around June. The company has received approval from the U.S. Department of Justice for the deal, and is now awaiting approval from the European Union.

Asked about restructuring after the acquisition is completed, Mr. Krishna said that it wouldn't result in any job cuts at Red Hat.

"This is a value deal, not about cost synergy. They [Red Hat] run on multiple public clouds. It's got to be preserved," he said.

In the public cloud space, IBM trails rivals Amazon Inc. and Microsoft Corp. IBM ranked fifth in the world for public cloud-infrastructure service in 2017, according to data from Gartner Inc., behind Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba Group Holding Inc. and Google Inc.

But Mr. Krishna said the acquisition creates a big opportunity for IBM to expand in the so-called hybrid cloud space where customers run some software in their own data centers but also use cloud services.

"I'm not trying to catch up to Amazon and Microsoft," he said. "They are going down the path of public cloud and we are going to be hybrid. There is so much investment that's already happening and there is so much data that can't sit on the public cloud. I believe there is space for all of us," he said.

Sara Castellanos contributed to this article.

Write to Yun-Hee Kim at yun-hee.kim@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
02:48aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Expects Quantum Leap
DJ
05/22INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Weather Signals Uses AI to Enable Predicti..
PR
05/22IBM : AI and Cloud Technology Helps Agriculture Industry Improve the World's Foo..
PR
05/22INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM AI and Cloud Technology Helps Agriculture ..
AQ
05/22INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Software Executive Predicts Quantum Comput..
DJ
05/22STANDARD CHARTERED : Offers New Tool Powered By IBM
AQ
05/22INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM wants to make Australia a top 3 global dig..
AQ
05/22INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Receives $275M IDIQ to Help Secure Defense..
AQ
05/22INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM launches Watson tools for agriculture
AQ
05/22RED HAT : EU regulators to decide on IBM's $34B Red Hat bid by June 27
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 77 040 M
EBIT 2019 13 893 M
Net income 2019 10 811 M
Debt 2019 32 973 M
Yield 2019 4,77%
P/E ratio 2019 11,16
P/E ratio 2020 10,82
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 147 $
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION20.04%120 894
ACCENTURE27.35%119 706
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.45%115 284
VMWARE, INC.48.56%80 954
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.60%70 220
INFOSYS LTD7.64%44 645
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About