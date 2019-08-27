Log in
International Business Machines Corporation

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT

(IBM)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International Business Machines : IBM Plans to Expand Cloud Capabilities in Latin America

0
08/27/2019 | 02:38pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) said Tuesday it planned to launch a new IBM Cloud multizone region in Latin America by the latter part of next year, as it moves to increase its Cloud capabilities in that part of the world.

IBM said the new facility, located in Sao Paulo, will interconnect three independent availability zones, each of which has independent cooling, networking and power. This will enhance disaster recovery, the company said, and allow clients in the region to run applications from a service closer to home.

Ana Paula Assis, general manager of IBM Latin America, said "The new IBM Cloud multizone region is being designed to bring a portfolio of enterprise-grade infrastructure and services to deliver our best possibilities and benefits of hybrid cloud to clients in Latin America."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 77 882 M
EBIT 2019 12 712 M
Net income 2019 10 350 M
Debt 2019 39 695 M
Yield 2019 4,93%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
Capitalization 115 B
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 153,40  $
Last Close Price 129,99  $
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.36%115 155
ACCENTURE38.62%124 542
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES20.25%118 955
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.22%72 386
VMWARE, INC.-3.16%54 381
INFOSYS LTD21.79%47 372
