International Business Machines : IBM Plans to Expand Cloud Capabilities in Latin America

By Stephen Nakrosis

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) said Tuesday it planned to launch a new IBM Cloud multizone region in Latin America by the latter part of next year, as it moves to increase its Cloud capabilities in that part of the world.

IBM said the new facility, located in Sao Paulo, will interconnect three independent availability zones, each of which has independent cooling, networking and power. This will enhance disaster recovery, the company said, and allow clients in the region to run applications from a service closer to home.

Ana Paula Assis, general manager of IBM Latin America, said "The new IBM Cloud multizone region is being designed to bring a portfolio of enterprise-grade infrastructure and services to deliver our best possibilities and benefits of hybrid cloud to clients in Latin America."

