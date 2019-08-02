Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT

(IBM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International Business Machines : IBM Promises Earnings Boost From Red Hat Deal Starting Next Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

By Asa Fitch

International Business Machines Corp. promised its acquisition of open-source software giant Red Hat Inc. would boost earnings starting next year as Chief Executive Ginni Rometty battles to return the 108-year-old tech giant to a growth path.

Ms. Rometty on Friday said the combination of IBM and Red Hat would put Big Blue on a "sustainable growth trajectory" and expand margins and cash generation starting in 2020.

Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told investors the company expected revenue growth of roughly 5% in the near term. IBM would also generate an additional $1.5 billion in incremental free cash flow by the end of 2021 from Red Hat, he said.

But IBM lowered its outlook for operating earnings per share this year to at least $12.80 from a projection of at least $13.90 prior to the Red Hat deal. Mr. Kavanaugh said the reduction reflected required accounting adjustments for some Red Hat revenues. Big Blue continues to expect about $12 billion in free cash in 2019 after the purchase.

IBM shares were down 2.5% in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company hopes that adding Red Hat, which sells support and training services for its widely used version of the Linux operating system, will help it gain ground against cloud-computing leaders like Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Amazon is the world's No. 1 cloud provider and Microsoft's boom in the segment has helped make it the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

IBM, in contrast, suffered 22 straight quarters of falling revenues after Ms. Rometty took over in 2012. Revenues rose for three quarters in a row starting in late 2017, thanks to fast sales of a new generation of mainframe computers, but then fell again for four more consecutive quarters.

The $34 billion Red Hat deal is the largest in IBM's history. It is also the company's most significant move under Ms. Rometty.

Red Hat had $3.4 billion in sales in its latest fiscal year that ended Feb. 28. The company made another $934 million of revenue in its fiscal first quarter ending in May.

Ms. Rometty said only 20% of companies had moved to the cloud, leaving a large market for IBM to fight for.

A week after closing the acquisition, IBM announced a multiyear alliance with AT&T worth billions of dollars that it said would benefit from Red Hat software products. Red Hat is to remain a separate entity within IBM, but the companies are working together on products and services.

Write to Asa Fitch at asa.fitch@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
12:45pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Promises Earnings Boost From Red Hat Deal ..
DJ
11:41aVolvo Cars, China in first blockchain project for recycled cobalt
RE
11:07aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
12:17aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM looking for more opportunities for transfo..
AQ
08/01Dow Industrials Fall About 200 Points on New Tariffs
DJ
08/01IBM : Transforms its Software to be Cloud-Native and Run on Any Cloud with Red H..
PR
08/01Global Information Technology (IT) Market - 2019 Report On Size, Share And Ke..
AQ
07/31TECHNOLOGY, DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION W : Ibm
AQ
07/30INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Management's discussion and analysis
AQ
07/30IBM : Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 77 097 M
EBIT 2019 13 414 M
Net income 2019 11 012 M
Debt 2019 22 114 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,01x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 152,74  $
Last Close Price 150,32  $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION30.41%133 165
ACCENTURE37.69%123 707
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.16%118 652
VMWARE, INC.29.37%72 594
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.31%71 339
INFOSYS LTD16.68%47 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group