International Business Machines : IBM quarterly revenue, full-year forecast disappoints

04/16/2019 | 07:21pm EDT
The logo for IBM is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp reported a bigger-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, hurt by tapering demand for its latest mainframe computers and a stronger dollar.

Shares of the technology giant fell 2 percent. The company reiterated 2019 adjusted operating profit of "at least" $13.90 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $13.91 per share.

Under Ginni Rometty's stewardship, the company has shed many of its traditional hardware businesses and beefed up the growth areas through deals such as its $34 billion deal for Red Hat Inc, by far the company's biggest acquisition.

IBM returned to annual revenue growth after seven years in the last quarter of 2018, triggering expectations that its strategy was taking roots.

Shares of the company have gained about 18 percent since reporting its fourth-quarter results in January.

However, in the reported quarter its cloud and cognitive segment, which includes analytics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, fell 1.5 percent to $5.04 billion, but beat FactSet estimates of $4.18 billion.

Revenue from its other main segments also fell and missed FactSet estimates.

"We see limited upside to revenues due to currency headwinds, tough comps from the mainframe cycle, and a potential pullforward of software revenues into Q4," Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said.

IBM's revenue slipped 4.7 percent to $18.18 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 and missed the average analyst estimate of $18.46 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Its net income fell $1.59 billion, or $1.78 per share, compared with $1.68 billion, or $1.81 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned $2.25 per share and beat analysts' expectation of $2.22 per share.

(This story corrects paragraph 1 to remove reference to FY revenue forecast, paragraph 2 to say company 'reiterated', not 'forecast' 2019 adj. operating profit of 'at least' $13.90 per share)

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Sayanti Chakraborty

Stocks treated in this article : International Business Machines Corporation, Red Hat
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 0.86% 145.14 Delayed Quote.26.59%
RED HAT 0.18% 182.64 Delayed Quote.3.83%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 77 712 M
EBIT 2019 14 022 M
Net income 2019 10 813 M
Debt 2019 31 786 M
Yield 2019 4,53%
P/E ratio 2019 11,82
P/E ratio 2020 11,48
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.59%128 052
ACCENTURE27.15%120 216
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.63%114 111
VMWARE, INC.40.12%78 862
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.55%71 304
INFOSYS LTD10.40%45 372
