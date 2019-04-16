Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT

(IBM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/16 04:54:22 pm
144.3 USD   +0.28%
04:43pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM's Revenue Falls Again -- Update
DJ
04:30pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM's Revenue Falls Again
DJ
04:20pIBM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International Business Machines : IBM's Revenue Falls Again -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

By Asa Fitch

International Business Machines Corp. reported a third-consecutive quarter of declining revenue Tuesday, further clouding Chief Executive Ginni Rometty's yearslong quest to revitalize the computing giant.

Under Ms. Rometty, who has been at the helm since 2012, IBM has poured resources into its cloud-computing business and new technologies such as artificial intelligence, aiming to reorient Big Blue in a world where traditional growth engines like equipment sales and services haven't been growing as fast as they once did. IBM said its cloud businesses grew 10% in the past 12 months.

For a brief spell last year, it appeared as though IBM had turned a corner, reporting successive quarters of overall revenue growth -- however small.

That changed in the middle of 2018, as Wall Street analysts and investors watched revenue tip back under. It fell again in the first quarter, dropping 4.7% to $18.18 billion. Analysts had expected $18.46 billion, according to Refinitiv.

IBM's software and technology services, which include computing infrastructure and IT support services, drove the decline. IBM had faced a tough comparison to last year's first quarter, when a new generation of industrial-strength mainframe computers helped drive sales.

Net income fell 5.2% to $1.59 billion. Adjusted profit, which excludes some items such as acquisition costs, came to $2.25 a share. Analysts had expected $2.22.

Despite the drop in net profit and revenue, IBM touted the growth in its cloud-computing revenue, which reached $19.5 billion for the past 12 months. Chief Financial Officer James Kavanagh also pointed to IBM's expanding margins as the company pursues faster-growing businesses that cost less to run.

While growth was flat or declined in all of IBM's main reported lines of business, the company bumped up its overall profit margin by a percentage point to 44.2%.

Once an icon of American ingenuity, IBM has struggled to compete in the modern computing era as the rise of cloud giants like Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google have challenged an old model where big companies handled their critical computing needs largely in-house. IBM sees promise in the so-called hybrid cloud -- the idea that companies will increasingly use a combination of cloud services and their own equipment to accomplish those tasks -- and aims to grow that business.

IBM's cloud segment may not be growing as fast as some of Amazon or Microsoft's cloud services, Mr. Kavanagh said, but the company is keeping pace with its target for mid-teen growth in the hybrid cloud, a rate he said can allow it to take share in that arena.

Ms. Rometty is aiming to bolster IBM's hybrid-cloud strategy through IBM's acquisition of Red Hat Inc., an open-source software and services company that helps businesses streamline their computing strategies as they grow. That deal, valued at around $33 billion, is IBM's largest-ever acquisition and is expected to close in the second half of the year.

IBM's revenue had fallen virtually every quarter since Ms. Rometty took over, up until the last quarter of 2017, when it suddenly rose again. The company saw further revenue rises in the first half of last year, but that turnaround proved short-lived: Revenue declined again in the last two quarters of 2018.

Write to Asa Fitch at asa.fitch@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
04:43pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM's Revenue Falls Again -- Update
DJ
04:30pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM's Revenue Falls Again
DJ
04:24pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
04:20pIBM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM quarterly revenue misses estimates on weak..
RE
04:08pIBM : Reports 2019 First-Quarter Results
BU
12:53pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Nestl, Carrefour, IBM partner to track food on..
AQ
12:53pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Vet Peter Porter Appointed Oracle Federal ..
AQ
12:39pIBM TO CLOSE S$90 MILLION MANUFACTUR :
AQ
12:39pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Fusion Broadband migrates SD-WAN service to IB..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 77 712 M
EBIT 2019 14 022 M
Net income 2019 10 813 M
Debt 2019 31 786 M
Yield 2019 4,53%
P/E ratio 2019 11,82
P/E ratio 2020 11,48
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.59%128 052
ACCENTURE27.15%120 216
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.63%114 111
VMWARE, INC.40.12%78 862
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.55%71 304
INFOSYS LTD10.40%45 372
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About