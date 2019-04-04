Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT

(IBM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International Business Machines : IBM to Divest Select Software Products to Centerbridge Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

On April 4, 2019, IBM announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Centerbridge Partners, in which Centerbridge will acquire select marketing platform and commerce offerings from IBM. A copy of the announcement press release is available here.

This action reflects IBM's ongoing commitment to disciplined financial management and investment prioritization, and will result in an improved revenue growth and margin profile in IBM's software business.

Strategic Rationale

IBM has been reshaping its business to address the evolving needs of its clients, enabling their journeys to AI and cloud to advance their business transformations. The company has been increasing investments in technology and industry expertise to deliver integrated offerings in areas like AI and analytics, hybrid cloud, security, and blockchain - the emerging, high-value segments of the IT industry.

To ensure the company is delivering shareholder value while addressing client requirements, IBM continually reallocates capital and prioritizes investments, considering factors such as the attractiveness of the market, differentiation of offerings, and the importance to IBM's integrated value proposition.

IBM's marketing and commerce assets have been increasingly sold as standalone products, with little integration with IBM's broader capabilities. In December of 2018, IBM announced the divestiture of its collaboration and on-premise marketing and commerce software products to HCL, leveraging an existing development partnership for those offerings. Today, IBM is announcing the divestiture of the balance of its marketing and commerce products to Centerbridge, a private investment management firm, which intends to form a standalone company for this business.

Timing and Financial Implications

The transaction is expected to close in mid 2019, subject to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory reviews and customary closing conditions.

Financial terms and conditions of the transaction are not disclosed.

The divested content was previously reported in IBM's Cognitive Solutions segment. With IBM's new segment reporting for 2019, it will now be reflected in the 'Other' category, consistent with the previously-announced divested software and services content.

Because the revenue from these products has been declining and the margin is below IBM's software margin, the divestiture results in an improved revenue trajectory and margin profile for IBM's software business. This transaction is expected to have a minimal impact to IBM's 2019 earnings per share.

Related resources

PDF documents

Download PDF (43 KB)

Get Adobe® Reader®

RSS feeds

IR feed - articles

Back to articles and viewpoints

Disclaimer

IBM - International Business Machines Corporation published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 21:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
05:42pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Provides Historical Data as a Result of 20..
PU
05:34pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
05:22pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM to Divest Select Software Products to Cent..
PU
05:16pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04:33aHealthcare Analytics Market 2026 Top Key Players - IBM, SAS Institute, Allscr..
AQ
04/03INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Face recognition researcher fights Amazon over..
AQ
04/03INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Patches New Security Flaws in Java, OpenSS..
AQ
04/03INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM sees serious prospects to carry out activi..
AQ
04/02ADOBE : App Analytics Market is expected to see growth rate of 20.81% and may se..
AQ
04/01IN YOUR FACE : How Facial Recognition Databases See Copyright Law But Not Your P..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 77 987 M
EBIT 2019 14 060 M
Net income 2019 10 751 M
Debt 2019 33 418 M
Yield 2019 4,58%
P/E ratio 2019 11,83
P/E ratio 2020 11,44
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target -1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.36%127 251
VMWARE, INC.35.81%130 927
ACCENTURE25.66%118 218
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.84%113 781
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.86%70 328
INFOSYS LTD14.32%48 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About