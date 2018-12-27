Kenneth Chenault to Retire From IBM, P&G Boards -- Update

By Bowdeya Tweh



Kenneth Chenault, the former chairman and chief executive of American Express Co., is stepping down next year from his board roles at International Business Machines and Procter & Gamble Co. (PG).

Mr. Chenault plans to retire from the boards of IBM and P&G on Feb. 13, the companies said Thursday in securities filings.

P&G said Mr. Chenault made the decision to provide more time to focus on a range of activities in the next phase of his life.

At IBM, Mr. Chenault served as a director for more than 20 years, the company said.

Mr. Chenault retired as chairman and chief executive of American Express Co. earlier this year.

