International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT (IBM)
My previous session
News 
News

Tech Down After Mixed Earnings - Tech Roundup

10/17/2018 | 10:41pm CEST

Shares of tech companies fell after mixed earnings reports. Shares of computer-services giant International Business Machines fell more than 7% to a two-year low after it reported a decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower demand in some of the areas it has identified as strategic priorities, including artificial intelligence.

Netflix shares rallied after the streaming service posted surprisingly strong subscriber growth.

"Successful expansion into new genres (self-produced rom-coms and unscripted television of late) and growth in new geographies (India and broader Asia) suggest that '19 could see further growth," said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients, arguing that this year could be the strongest in Netflix's history for "global net adds" of subscribers.

Electric-car maker Tesla gained a foothold in the world's biggest market for electric vehicles, completing the purchase of land for its new Shanghai plant, the company said.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -7.63% 134.05 Delayed Quote.-8.01%
NETFLIX 5.28% 364.7 Delayed Quote.73.54%
TESLA -1.74% 271.78 Delayed Quote.-16.62%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 80 169 M
EBIT 2018 14 394 M
Net income 2018 10 816 M
Debt 2018 31 848 M
Yield 2018 4,23%
P/E ratio 2018 12,45
P/E ratio 2019 11,99
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 163 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.01%128 563
ACCENTURE3.16%102 161
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES44.79%99 748
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.08%61 557
VMWARE, INC.14.94%60 386
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS1.62%41 875
