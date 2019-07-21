Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air France, Emirates maintain Cairo flights after British Air suspension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2019 | 08:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France, Emirates and Etihad Airways are continuing to operate flights to Cairo after British Airways and Lufthansa suspended services to Egypt's capital.

International Airlines Group's British Airways suspended flights on Saturday for seven days "as a security precaution" as it reviews security at Cairo airport.

Germany's Lufthansa later said it cancelled services from Munich and Frankfurt to Cairo and would resume flights on Sunday.

"In liaison with the French authorities and the local authorities in Egypt, Air France has decided to maintain its service to Cairo," a spokesman said in a statement sent to Reuters.

An Emirates spokeswoman said its flights were operating to schedule.

"We are closely assessing the situation and are in contact with the relevant aviation authorities with regards to our flight operations to Egypt," the spokeswoman said.

The website for Abu Dhabi's Etihad showed its services were also operating.

"Etihad Airways is monitoring the security situation in Cairo," an airline spokesman said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, additional reported by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 0.62% 8.818 Real-time Quote.-6.98%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -1.29% 450.1 Delayed Quote.-27.17%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 0.87% 15.055 Delayed Quote.-23.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
08:08aAir France, Emirates maintain Cairo flights after British Air suspension
RE
07/18AIRBUS CLOSES IN ON AIR FRANCE JETLI : sources
RE
07/16EUROPE : Burberry bounce helps to push European stocks to 1-week high
RE
07/16LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Burberry leads FTSE 100 higher, mid-caps glide over ster..
RE
07/16Ryanair halves 2020 growth plans on Boeing MAX delays
RE
07/16Ryanair halves 2020 growth plans on Boeing MAX delays
RE
07/11Norwegian Air's Kjos, the fighter pilot turned airline entrepreneur
RE
07/11Norwegian Air CEO and co-founder Kjos announces his own departure
RE
07/10Ryanair sees risk to 2020 growth if 737 MAX grounded beyond November
RE
07/10Ryanair sees risk to 2020 growth if 737 MAX grounded beyond November
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25 794 M
EBIT 2019 3 272 M
Net income 2019 2 226 M
Debt 2019 6 518 M
Yield 2019 6,10%
P/E ratio 2019 4,64x
P/E ratio 2020 4,44x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 9 946 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,85  €
Last Close Price 5,01  €
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-27.17%11 166
DELTA AIR LINES INC.22.06%39 458
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC12.06%24 107
AIR CHINA LTD.16.62%17 811
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.49%12 585
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY11.30%12 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group