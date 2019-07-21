Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/19 11:35:05 am
450.1 GBp   -1.29%
06:39aAir France to keep flying to Cairo
RE
07/18AIRBUS CLOSES IN ON AIR FRANCE JETLINER DEAL : sources
RE
07/16EUROPE : Burberry bounce helps to push European stocks to 1-week high
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air France to keep flying to Cairo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2019 | 06:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France is maintaining its flights to Cairo, a spokesman for the airline said on Sunday, following the decision by rivals British Airways and Lufthansa to suspend flights to Egypt's capital over security concerns.

British Airways, a unit of IAG said on Saturday it was suspending flights to Cairo for seven days "as a precaution" as it reviews the security of the airport in Cairo.

Germany's Lufthansa later said it had cancelled its flights to Cairo from Munich and Frankfurt and would resume its connection on Sunday.

"In liaison with the French authorities and the local authorities in Egypt, Air France has decided to maintain its service to Cairo," Air France's spokesman said in a written statement sent to Reuters.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 0.62% 8.818 Real-time Quote.-6.98%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -1.29% 450.1 Delayed Quote.-27.17%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 0.87% 15.055 Delayed Quote.-23.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
06:39aAir France to keep flying to Cairo
RE
07/18AIRBUS CLOSES IN ON AIR FRANCE JETLI : sources
RE
07/16EUROPE : Burberry bounce helps to push European stocks to 1-week high
RE
07/16LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Burberry leads FTSE 100 higher, mid-caps glide over ster..
RE
07/16Ryanair halves 2020 growth plans on Boeing MAX delays
RE
07/16Ryanair halves 2020 growth plans on Boeing MAX delays
RE
07/11Norwegian Air's Kjos, the fighter pilot turned airline entrepreneur
RE
07/11Norwegian Air CEO and co-founder Kjos announces his own departure
RE
07/10Ryanair sees risk to 2020 growth if 737 MAX grounded beyond November
RE
07/10Ryanair sees risk to 2020 growth if 737 MAX grounded beyond November
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25 794 M
EBIT 2019 3 272 M
Net income 2019 2 226 M
Debt 2019 6 518 M
Yield 2019 6,10%
P/E ratio 2019 4,64x
P/E ratio 2020 4,44x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 9 946 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,85  €
Last Close Price 5,01  €
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-27.17%11 166
DELTA AIR LINES INC.22.06%39 458
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC12.06%24 107
AIR CHINA LTD.16.62%17 811
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.49%12 585
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY11.30%12 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group