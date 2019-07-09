Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus confirms deliveries rose 28% in first half of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:28pm EDT
The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus confirmed on Tuesday that its deliveries rose by 28% in the first half of the year, putting it ahead of Boeing for the first time in eight years as the U.S. planemaker sees no immediate end to the grounding of its 737 MAX.

Airbus said it delivered 389 aircraft in the first half, confirming a figure first reported by Reuters on Friday.

Boeing reported a 37% drop in deliveries for the first half on Tuesday, due to the grounding of its best-selling jet in the wake of two fatal crashes.

Reuters reported last week that the first-half total of 389 aircraft would put Airbus on course to beat Boeing in 2019 but leave it with a record production task in the second half amid continued industrial snags at a Hamburg plant.

Les Echos reported on Monday that Airbus was shaving an internal delivery target, while maintaining its published guidance of 880-890 aircraft for 2019.

Airbus posted 88 net orders for the first half, easily outpacing Boeing which had a negative net total of 119 aircraft because it had more cancellations than orders during the period.

The European company was ahead on orders of narrow-body jets such as the newly launched A321XLR, which got its commercial debut with a stronger than expected tally at last month's Paris Airshow, but remained behind on larger wide-body models.

Airbus posted 123 net narrow-body orders in the first half, compared with Boeing's minus 180, while Boeing won the wide-body category with a positive total of 61 orders against Airbus' negative tally of 35 wide-bodies after cancellations.

The figures do not include a surprise letter of intent for 200 Boeing 737 MAX planes announced by British Airways owner IAG at last month's Paris air show.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.15% 124.1 Real-time Quote.47.59%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.43% 352.69 Delayed Quote.10.34%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -1.60% 443.1 Delayed Quote.-27.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
03:28pAirbus confirms deliveries rose 28% in first half of 2019
RE
02:44pBOEING : reports no new orders for 737 Max amid grounding
AQ
12:30pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 250 stumbles as Brexit worries bite; Ocado shines
RE
12:24pMarriott Faces $123 Million Fine Over Starwood Data Breach -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:33aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : UK watchdog proposes to fine Marriott $124..
RE
09:29aMarriott Faces $123.6 Million U.K. Fine Over Starwood Hack -- Update
DJ
08:38aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways faces record $230 million ..
AQ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aBritish Airways Faces Fine for Data Hack -- WSJ
DJ
01:17aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner in record £183m pena..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25 809 M
EBIT 2019 3 278 M
Net income 2019 2 249 M
Debt 2019 6 518 M
Yield 2019 6,10%
P/E ratio 2019 4,65x
P/E ratio 2020 4,45x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 9 812 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,88  €
Last Close Price 5,02  €
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 56,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-27.14%11 327
DELTA AIR LINES INC.18.98%38 428
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC8.29%23 837
AIR CHINA LTD.21.60%18 791
RYANAIR HOLDINGS0.88%13 737
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY12.95%12 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About