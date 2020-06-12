Log in
BA, easyJet and Ryanair fight British quarantine with legal action

06/12/2020 | 04:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin

By Sarah Young

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair said on Friday they have begun legal action against the British government's quarantine policy in a bid to overturn what they see as overly strict rules.

All three airlines had hoped to resume regular flights after air travel came to a total standstill during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to almost 20,000 job losses between them.

But Britain's 14-day quarantine, introduced on June 8 for arrivals from abroad, is deterring bookings at a time when other European countries are beginning to open their borders.

The airlines said in a statement issued by BA's parent company IAG they had lodged their complaint with the High Court, asking for a judicial review as soon as possible.

If judges agree, lawyers have said the government would have to show the scientific evidence that underpinned the rule.

There was no immediate response from the British government, which has previously defended quarantine as necessary to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus.

Britain's chief scientist said earlier in June that politicians decided the policy, adding quarantines worked best for restricting travel from countries with high infection rates.

The airlines said there was no scientific evidence for the policy and there had been no consultation with the industry on the new rules.

Their legal action escalates tensions with the British government, and the relationship is in contrast to France and Germany where governments have bailed out their carriers.

The airlines said they wanted the government to re-adopt its previous quarantine policy introduced on March 10 which applied only to passengers arriving from countries deemed as high risk.

They also dismissed "air bridges", bilateral deals between countries with low infection rates, which the government has presented as a potential alternative to the quarantine, saying they had not yet seen any evidence of how these would work.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEST INC. -4.76% 5 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
EASYJET PLC 8.47% 827 Delayed Quote.-46.63%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 8.41% 286.3 Delayed Quote.-57.94%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 2.58% 11.34 Delayed Quote.-24.40%
Financials
Sales 2020 13 029 M 14 740 M 14 740 M
Net income 2020 -3 318 M -3 754 M -3 754 M
Net Debt 2020 13 555 M 15 335 M 15 335 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 816 M 6 604 M 6 580 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 64 642
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,98 €
Last Close Price 2,93 €
Spread / Highest target 80,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-57.94%6 604
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.90%20 098
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-18.90%14 573
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.89%13 053
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-62.18%11 536
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED-53.54%9 309
