Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/16 05:47:21 am
275.25 GBp   -21.42%
05:18aBA-OWNER HAS NOT ASKED FOR STATE AID : Ceo
RE
04:48aEUROPE : European shares slump to 2012 lows
RE
04:26aUK shares slide as central bank moves fail to quell virus fears
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BA-owner has not asked for state aid: CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:18am EDT
Willie Walsh Chief Executive of International Airlines Group (IAG) attends the Europe Aviation Summit in Brussels

British Airways-owner IAG has not asked for state aid, said its CEO, as he detailed the group's response to the coronavirus crisis, including accelerating the retirement of some aircraft and possible cuts to 2021 capacity.

"I think individual airlines have been approaching governments looking for state aid, we have not done so," IAG CEO Willie Walsh said on an investor call.

"Governments would expect airlines to look at self help before they would call on governments to provide state aid."

He said that IAG would, however, make use of any general state-support for employees where it becomes available.

The group's dividend will still be put to shareholder approval in June, Walsh said, adding that he had "nothing to add" when asked about whether a plan to buy Air Europa would still go ahead.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
05:18aBA-OWNER HAS NOT ASKED FOR STATE AID : Ceo
RE
04:48aEUROPE : European shares slump to 2012 lows
RE
04:26aUK shares slide as central bank moves fail to quell virus fears
RE
04:04aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways-owner, easyJet make drasti..
RE
03:47aAirlines slash schedules, jobs and pay after new travel restrictions
RE
03:28aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways-owner to cut capacity by 7..
RE
03:07aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG?s actions to address COVID-19?s impact
PU
03/15SAS to halt most flights, temporarily lay off 90% of staff
RE
03/15Airlines ask for British government help to survive crisis
RE
03/14Jet2.com cancels flights to Spain over coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 25 337 M
EBIT 2020 3 121 M
Net income 2020 2 063 M
Debt 2020 8 391 M
Yield 2020 7,08%
P/E ratio 2020 4,35x
P/E ratio 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 7 685 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,49  €
Last Close Price 3,87  €
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Estabean Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-43.95%8 627
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-34.40%24 455
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.97%14 863
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-27.89%12 660
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-52.73%10 325
ANA HOLDINGS INC.1.71%9 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group