INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
BRITISH AIRWAYS SAYS FLIGHTS BETWEEN UK AND SPAIN CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CONTINUE OPERATING NORMALLY

07/25/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
05:25pEasyJet and British Airways plan to continue UK-Spain flights
RE
05:10pBritish airways says flights between uk and spain currently expected to conti..
RE
07/24IAG PENCE : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
MD
07/24British Airways owner considers 2.8 bln euro share issue to prop up finances
RE
07/24BA aims to sell shares, dodge bailout - sources
RE
07/24British Airways owner considers 2.8 billion euro share issue to prop up finan..
RE
07/24INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways reaches agreement with its..
AQ
07/24IAG PENCE : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
07/24AMERICAN EXPRESS : IAG Renews Commercial Partnership With American Express
DJ
07/24British Airways-owner IAG boosted by 750 million pounds deal with American Ex..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 417 M 13 308 M 13 308 M
Net income 2020 -3 922 M -4 571 M -4 571 M
Net Debt 2020 13 979 M 16 294 M 16 294 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,05x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 4 327 M 5 045 M 5 043 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 64 642
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,83 €
Last Close Price 2,18 €
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 75,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-68.22%5 045
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-55.61%16 492
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-25.46%13 579
AIR CHINA LIMITED-40.33%12 658
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-32.06%10 501
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-62.67%9 568
