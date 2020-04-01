Log in
British Airways could suspend 36,000 employees: BBC

04/01/2020 | 09:31pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bournemouth

IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce a suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday.

The airline has reached a broad deal with Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80% of BA's cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office, the news agency reported, adding that no staff were expected to be made redundant.

Talks with the union are still ongoing, British Airways said in a brief statement to Reuters.

British Airways had said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport, Britain's second-busiest airport, as the aviation sector reels under the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

