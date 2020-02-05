Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Budget carrier Ryanair ordered to drop low-emissions ad claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 05:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS plane EI-EKG approaches Riga International Airport in Riga

Budget carrier Ryanair was ordered on Wednesday to withdraw publicity describing it as a "low-CO2 emissions airline", as Britain's main advertising watchdog labelled the claim misleading.

Ryanair Holdings Plc print and broadcast adverts last September made environmental claims that were poorly substantiated and "must not appear again in their current forms", the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled.

Under Chief Executive Michael O'Leary, the carrier has tangled repeatedly with advertising authorities, often over discount terms and conditions, and on Wednesday struck an unabashed tone.

"Ryanair is delighted with its latest environmental advertising campaign, which communicates a hugely important message for our customers," spokeswoman Alejandra Ruiz said.

Under pressure from policymakers and "flight-shaming" campaigners, airlines are scrambling to convince consumers they are taking action to mitigate environmental impacts, even as their traffic grows.

Low-cost carriers tend to emit less carbon dioxide per passenger than legacy airlines because they operate younger aircraft on point-to-point routes with fewer empty seats. But they also account for a bigger share of total emissions growth.

Ryanair, which carried 152 million passengers in 2019 and is targeting 200 million by mid-decade, based its green message on emissions per passenger, per kilometre. Its 69 grammes of CO2 per passenger-km come in 23% below the average of Lufthansa, British Airways parent IAG, Air France-KLM and easyJet, its website says.

In absolute terms, Ryanair's 9.9 million tonnes of CO2 output placed it among Europe's top 10 emitters in 2018, a group dominated by coal-fired power stations, according to EU data.

In radio and television adverts, the company "did not give any information on the metric used" to underpin its self-description as a "low-CO2 emissions airline", the ASA found.

The print version did outline the calculation but failed to acknowledge Ryanair's higher seating density as a contributor or substantiate a claim to be Europe's "lowest-emissions airline", the watchdog ruled, upholding complaints against all three ads.

"We told Ryanair to ensure that when making environmental claims, they held adequate evidence to substantiate them and ... that the basis of those claims were made clear," it said.

Transport & Environment, a European campaign group, said the decision offered "a reminder that the aviation sector's climate impact is soaring because of a decades-long tax holiday and almost zero regulation of their pollution."

A spokeswoman for the environmental organisation added: "Ryanair should stop greenwashing and start doing something to tackle its sky-high emissions."

Ryanair said the same advertising message had been used in 10 European countries. "The message was approved in other markets and we provided all the supporting data they required," Ruiz said.

By Alistair Smout and Laurence Frost
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 3.78% 9.142 Real-time Quote.-11.39%
EASYJET 3.81% 1536.5 Delayed Quote.4.14%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 5.79% 627.181 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 5.92% 15.405 Delayed Quote.-11.52%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.75% 16.28 Delayed Quote.9.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
05:24aQatar Airways in talks to buy 49% RwandAir stake, interested in increasing LA..
RE
05:21aQatar Airways in talks to buy 49% RwandAir stake, interested in increasing LA..
RE
05:02aBudget carrier Ryanair ordered to drop low-emissions ad claims
RE
03:44aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG CEO says coronavirus impact on air tra..
RE
03:31aQATAR AIRWAYS IN TALKS FOR A 49% STA : Ceo
RE
02:48aAIRBUS : Airline industry healthy enough to absorb significant downturn in China..
RE
02/04Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/04Consumer Cos Up as Coronavirus Fears Subside -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
02/01Major U.S. airlines cancel China flights as government steps up warnings
RE
01/31Qantas and Air New Zealand suspend China flights due to coronavirus curbs
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25 666 M
EBIT 2019 3 259 M
Net income 2019 2 250 M
Debt 2019 7 149 M
Yield 2019 4,25%
P/E ratio 2019 6,54x
P/E ratio 2020 5,83x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 13 920 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 8,44  €
Last Close Price 7,01  €
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Estabean Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-4.90%14 876
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-0.94%36 792
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-10.44%19 674
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.36%17 850
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.63%15 637
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-23.75%10 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group