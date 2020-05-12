Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/12 08:29:05 am
182.925 GBp   -1.09%
08:13aEasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus order
RE
06:49aIAG PENCE : HSBC gives a Buy rating
MD
05/11Cyclical stocks knock Europe as virus fears resurface
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 08:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Luton

By Sarah Young

EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou is offering 5 million pounds for any information that leads to the cancellation of its order for 107 Airbus jets as he steps up his campaign to oust the budget airline's management.

Haji-Ioannou, whose family owns a third of easyJet's shares, has argued for a decade that the airline's fleet expansion would destroy shareholder value and he has intensified his push for management changes since the coronavirus decimated air travel.

He has ordered a special shareholder vote on May 22 to try to remove the airline's chief executive, chairman and two other directors. He would need over 50% of the votes to succeed and a number of big investors have said they will back management.

In a statement on Tuesday, Haji-Ioannou said he was looking for tips or information from easyJet insiders about any suspicious dealings with Airbus, such as lavish entertainment or unexplained wealth.

The European planemaker agreed in January to pay $4 billion in fines after reaching a plea bargain with prosecutors in Britain, France and United States over alleged bribery and corruption stretching back at least 15 years.

EasyJet issued a statement on Tuesday rejecting any suggestion it had acted improperly, as it did on April 27 after Haji-Ioannou called the shareholder vote.

"As we have previously stated, the board firmly rejects any insinuation that easyJet was involved in any impropriety. EasyJet has maintained the highest standards of governance and scrutiny in respect of its aircraft procurement processes," it said.

EasyJet said it had hired an external auditor to review the fleet selection process that led to the 4.5 billion pound Airbus order in 2013 and the auditor's report confirmed that robust procurement processes had been followed.

SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY

Haji-Ioannou said on Tuesday he would pay 10,000 pounds for any tips that help his campaign, as well as the 5 million pound reward if they lead to the order being cancelled.

"If you are a current or past hard-working easyJet employee, or anyone else who has seen anything suspicious by anyone inside easyJet in their dealings with Airbus, you could get a reward from Stelios worth up to 5 million pounds," he said.

EasyJet has said it has sufficient liquidity for a prolonged grounding of its planes due to the coronavirus pandemic and that the Airbus contract is vital to its future as the new jets are needed to replace older aircraft.

Some shareholders agree. Three of the company's bigger shareholders, who collectively own about 15% of the stock, have said they will back the current management in the vote. EasyJet also said on Tuesday that investor advisory groups ISS, Glass Lewis and PIRC have recommended shareholders back management.

Haji-Ioannou said on Tuesday that easyJet's Airbus order puts the future of the company at risk as it cannot afford to pay the planemaker when it is has no revenue and it won't need the planes after the pandemic because air travel will slump.

Haji-Ioannou, who founded easyJet in 1995 but stepped down from its board in 2010 in protest over its expansion plans, also noted that the airline had not yet announced any job cuts.

Rivals such as Ryanair, British Airways and Wizz Air have all said they will need to make thousands of layoffs to weather the coronavirus crisis and cope with a smaller market afterwards.

($1 = 0.8113 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Clarke)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -4.11% 52.36 Real-time Quote.-58.23%
EASYJET PLC 2.20% 510.4 Delayed Quote.-64.90%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -1.57% 182.35 Delayed Quote.-70.41%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.80% 9.048 Delayed Quote.-35.08%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 0.35% 2713.025 Delayed Quote.-30.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
08:13aEasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus order
RE
06:49aIAG PENCE : HSBC gives a Buy rating
MD
05/11Cyclical stocks knock Europe as virus fears resurface
RE
05/11London stocks eke out gains as UK lockdown easing begins
RE
05/11WIZZ AIR TELLS UK : we need more detail on quarantine
RE
05/11WIZZ AIR TELLS UK : we need more detail on quarantine
RE
05/11British aviation bosses warn quarantine plans will damage sector
RE
05/11INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner says burning cash, q..
RE
05/11BA-owner IAG not in a position where it needs UK bailout - CEO
RE
05/11BA-owner says he has exhausted every avenue to shore up liquidity
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 13 382 M
EBIT 2020 -2 296 M
Net income 2020 -1 757 M
Debt 2020 12 867 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,08x
P/E ratio 2021 2,57x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 4 189 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,60  €
Last Close Price 2,11  €
Spread / Highest target 255%
Spread / Average Target 118%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Estabean Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-70.41%4 532
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-62.36%13 982
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.75%12 819
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-39.28%10 402
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED-1.34%9 216
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.23%8 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group