Germany and France next for a UK quarantine? It's under review, junior minister says

* UK slaps quarantine on travellers from Spain
* Spain wants "get out" for Balearic and Canary islands
* UK looking at Germany and France too
* Airline and travel shares tumble
LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain is watching coronavirus
cases in Germany and France closely and continuously reviewing
the situation in popular holiday destinations, a junior health
minister said on Monday when asked about widening a quarantine
for Spain.
Britain slapped a 14-day quarantine on travellers from Spain
on Sunday after a surge of cases in Catalonia and Murcia,
heralding a summer of COVID-19 chaos for Europe's holiday
season.
The decision, leaked ahead of an official announcement on
Saturday, upset the plans of hundreds of thousands of British
tourists sunning themselves on the shores of the Mediterranean
and raised the spectre of limits on more countries.
"We have to keep the situation under review and I think that
is what the public would expect us to do," junior health
minister Helen Whately told Sky News when asked about Germany
and France possibly being next to face a quarantine.
"If we see rates going up in a country where at the moment
there is no need to quarantine, if we see the rates going up, we
would have to take action because we cannot take the risk of
coronavirus being spread again across the UK," she said.
A total of 9,835 flights are scheduled to leave the UK for
Spain between July 26 and Aug. 31, which equates to a total of
approximately 1.8 million scheduled seats, according to Aviation
data analysts Cirium.
Germany, France and the United Kingdom are by far the
biggest European tourism spenders. Airline and travel shares
tumbled: EasyJet fell 13%, British Airways' owner, IAG
, fell 7% and the TUI travel company fell 8%.
Ryanair is not planning to reduce capacity flying to Spain
after the British government's "regrettable" decision to advise
against all non-essential travel to the country's mainland due
to COVID-19, Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said.
ISLANDS TOO?
Spain, long a favourite of British sunseekers, said it was
safe for tourists and was trying to convince London that it
should exclude the Balearic and Canary islands from the
quarantine measure.
"For some of the islands, the rates are indeed going up,
also there is some movement of travel between the islands and
the mainland, so we had to do a clear policy that would best
protect the United Kingdom," Whately told the BBC.
TUI UK, part of the TUI holiday company, said it
would cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to Aug. 9, while
maintaining flights to the Balearic and Canary islands.
"What we'd really like - and I think we are going to need
this going forward as the world evolves - is a nuanced policy,"
TUI managing director Andrew Flintham told the BBC.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; Editing by
Nick Macfie)