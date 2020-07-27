Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Germany and France next for a UK quarantine? It's under review, junior minister says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 03:23am EDT

* UK slaps quarantine on travellers from Spain

* Spain wants "get out" for Balearic and Canary islands

* UK looking at Germany and France too

* Airline and travel shares tumble

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain is watching coronavirus cases in Germany and France closely and continuously reviewing the situation in popular holiday destinations, a junior health minister said on Monday when asked about widening a quarantine for Spain.

Britain slapped a 14-day quarantine on travellers from Spain on Sunday after a surge of cases in Catalonia and Murcia, heralding a summer of COVID-19 chaos for Europe's holiday season.

The decision, leaked ahead of an official announcement on Saturday, upset the plans of hundreds of thousands of British tourists sunning themselves on the shores of the Mediterranean and raised the spectre of limits on more countries.

"We have to keep the situation under review and I think that is what the public would expect us to do," junior health minister Helen Whately told Sky News when asked about Germany and France possibly being next to face a quarantine.

"If we see rates going up in a country where at the moment there is no need to quarantine, if we see the rates going up, we would have to take action because we cannot take the risk of coronavirus being spread again across the UK," she said.

A total of 9,835 flights are scheduled to leave the UK for Spain between July 26 and Aug. 31, which equates to a total of approximately 1.8 million scheduled seats, according to Aviation data analysts Cirium.

Germany, France and the United Kingdom are by far the biggest European tourism spenders. Airline and travel shares tumbled: EasyJet fell 13%, British Airways' owner, IAG , fell 7% and the TUI travel company fell 8%.

Ryanair is not planning to reduce capacity flying to Spain after the British government's "regrettable" decision to advise against all non-essential travel to the country's mainland due to COVID-19, Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said.

ISLANDS TOO?

Spain, long a favourite of British sunseekers, said it was safe for tourists and was trying to convince London that it should exclude the Balearic and Canary islands from the quarantine measure.

"For some of the islands, the rates are indeed going up, also there is some movement of travel between the islands and the mainland, so we had to do a clear policy that would best protect the United Kingdom," Whately told the BBC.

TUI UK, part of the TUI holiday company, said it would cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to Aug. 9, while maintaining flights to the Balearic and Canary islands.

"What we'd really like - and I think we are going to need this going forward as the world evolves - is a nuanced policy," TUI managing director Andrew Flintham told the BBC. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC -11.82% 520.6 Delayed Quote.-58.65%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -8.23% 182.501 Delayed Quote.-68.22%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -8.68% 9.956 Delayed Quote.-25.46%
TUI AG -13.84% 3.238 Delayed Quote.-67.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
03:30aLondon stocks slip as Spain quarantine hits airlines
RE
03:23aGermany and France next for a UK quarantine? It's under review, junior minist..
RE
07/25EasyJet and British Airways plan to continue UK-Spain flights
RE
07/25British airways says flights between uk and spain currently expected to conti..
RE
07/24IAG PENCE : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
MD
07/24British Airways owner considers 2.8 bln euro share issue to prop up finances
RE
07/24BA aims to sell shares, dodge bailout - sources
RE
07/24British Airways owner considers 2.8 billion euro share issue to prop up finan..
RE
07/24INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways reaches agreement with its..
AQ
07/24IAG PENCE : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 417 M 13 360 M 13 360 M
Net income 2020 -3 922 M -4 589 M -4 589 M
Net Debt 2020 13 979 M 16 358 M 16 358 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,05x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 4 327 M 5 045 M 5 063 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 64 642
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,83 €
Last Close Price 2,18 €
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 75,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-68.22%5 045
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-55.61%16 492
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-25.46%13 579
AIR CHINA LIMITED-40.33%12 658
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-32.06%10 501
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-62.67%9 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group